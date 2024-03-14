Purchasing a domain to build up content and expert reputation is one of the most valuable strategies for an agent starting out in the industry, marketing expert David Marden writes.

It’s Marketing and Branding Month here at Inman. As we enter a competitive spring selling season, let’s examine which tried-and-true tactics and cutting-edge innovations are getting deals done in today’s market. We’ll also be recognizing the industry’s marketing and branding leaders with Inman’s Marketing All-Star Awards.

For real estate agents setting out on their career path, a pivotal step is to invest in a domain and kickstart their digital presence. In today’s tech-centric landscape, establishing an online footprint is paramount for thriving in the real estate sector.

Procuring a domain and crafting a polished website enables agents to highlight their proficiency, draw in prospective clients, and fortify their standing in the industry. Moreover, the value of a domain appreciates over time as website traffic grows and content expands, underscoring the importance of starting early in this endeavor.

What to do with your domain

Once you register your domain name, you should do one of the following:

Create a new website or landing page describing your services Forward the domain to a website or landing page created by your brokerage

A personal domain serves as a virtual storefront, providing clients with a convenient platform to learn about an agent’s services, view listings and get in touch. It offers a centralized hub where agents can highlight their achievements, credentials, and areas of specialization, effectively positioning themselves as authorities in the industry.

If you don’t have any experience building a website, here is a list of companies that provide website templates for beginners.

Domains can be purchased for as little as $5, or you can check this list of the best places to register a domain.

Owning a domain allows agents to control their online branding and messaging. With a custom website, agents can tailor content to reflect their unique personality, values and approach to real estate. By consistently producing valuable and informative content such as blog posts, market updates, and neighborhood guides, agents can demonstrate their expertise and establish credibility among potential clients.

You should register a domain that includes your own personal name (or brand) and a real estate-specific domain that could include the city or area name where you plan to practice real estate.

Using your domain for marketing and SEO

In addition to showcasing expertise, a domain provides agents with a powerful marketing tool. With search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in place, agents can optimize their websites to rank higher in search engine results, increasing visibility and attracting more organic traffic. This heightened online presence can lead to greater exposure, more leads, and ultimately, more successful transactions.

Moreover, a domain is a valuable asset for long-term growth and sustainability in the real estate industry. As agents continue to build their online presence and reputation, their website can become a trusted resource for both current and prospective clients. By consistently delivering valuable content and exceptional service, agents can foster long-lasting relationships and generate repeat business and referrals.

In conclusion, purchasing a domain and building up content and a reputation as an expert in the field are some of the most valuable tips for a real estate agent starting out in the industry. With a professional website, agents can showcase their expertise, attract clients and establish a strong presence in the competitive real estate market.

By investing in their online presence, agents can lay the foundation for long-term success and growth in their real estate careers.