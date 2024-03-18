Douglas Elliman unveiled its annual Ellie Awards this week, singling out brokers who performed well despite challenging economic conditions.

The awards focused on agents working in the Manhattan market, where Elliman saw sell-side volume fall by more than $2 billion to $4.2 billion during 2023.

Elliman’s top producers in Manhattan combined for 21 sales over $25 million, according to an announcement from the brokerage.

“Despite very real challenges in the market, Elliman agents broke monumental sales records, broke into exciting new markets and broke ground on stunning new developments,” Douglas Elliman Realty President and CEO Scott Durkin said in the announcement. “It was mesmerizing to watch and truly a master class in how to beat the odds and achieve success.”

Ann Cutbill Lenane was named the top-earning individual agent, and the agent with the most sales in Manhattan, while Shari Scharfer Rollins was named the top individual agent by volume.

In the teams category, The Holly Parker Team ranked first for large teams sales volume, with the Noble Black Team and the Michael Lorber Team following. In medium teams, The Erin Boisson Aries Team ranked first and Sabrina Saltiel Team was the highest-ranked small team.

Noble Black’s team was highest ranked for the highest gross commission earned for large teams, while Holly Parker’s team came in second followed by the Rubin Team and Michael Lorber’s team.

The Rubin Team was the large team to sell the most units, while the Kirsten Jordan Team earned the designation for medium teams and the Capotorto Team for small teams.

In Brooklyn, The Scott-Robles Team was named the borough’s top medium team by gross commission income, while the Christina Kremidas Team was named the top small team.

Rebekah Carver was named top individual agent by gross commission income in Brooklyn, while Margula Roumani claimed second place for that title.

The Eklund-Gomes team was named to the Billion Dollar Club, an award given to teams with $1 billion in sales volume.

