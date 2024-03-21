The strategic promotions will help “drive the next era of Realty One Group’s unprecedented global growth,” as the franchiser continues its quest to grow to 30,000 agents.

Global franchiser Realty One Group has promoted five of the company’s high-performing women into leadership roles, Realty One Group announced on Tuesday.

The promotions will serve to “drive the next era of Realty One Group’s unprecedented global growth,” a press statement said.

Cory Vasquez, who has served as chief marketing officer for about four-and-a-half years, will retain that title while being promoted to co-president. She will serve in the new role alongside co-president Vinnie Tracey, who is preparing to retire in the near future.

Kathy Baker, a long-time industry vet who has been serving for the last two years as executive vice president of learning, has received a promotion to chief coaching officer and head of One University’s coaching programs.

Meanwhile, Sarah Johnson has been named vice president of human resources and Taylor Christensen has been named vice president of marketing and business development.

Kuba Jewgieniew | Realty One Group

Casey Grier, who has been with the company for about five-and-a-half years in a senior manager role, is also being promoted to director of One Support, bolstering overall support to franchise owners and affiliates.

“These remarkable women have the talent, experience and the grit to drive our brand into a new era of growth and success,” Realty One Group International founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew said in a statement. “We’re so proud of these five and all the other legendary, progressive and strong women in our One family who are running their businesses and crushing it in real estate.”

Realty One Group now operates in more than 400 locations across the U.S., in addition to 20 other countries and territories, and has more than 19,000 agents in its ranks.

The company was named the No. 1 real estate franchiser on Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500 list and has its sights set on growing to 30,000 agents in the near future.

