Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

NAR would agree not to create rules that allow listing agents to set compensation for buyer brokers as part of the settlement. HomeServices of America not included in the deal.

James Dwiggins, Strategic Officer Keith Robinson and Ed Zorn, the California Regional MLS general counsel, tackled NAR’s settlement in an exclusive livestream Friday. Watch it on demand.

Sitzer | Burnett plaintiffs asked the court to order the Berkshire Hathaway affiliate to pay most of the nearly $5.4 billion damages award after NAR, Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX settle.

If homebuyers are no longer willing to pay full commissions, what happens to lender programs that incentivize consumers to work with partner real estate agents?

Settlement represents “nothing short of a sea change” as the National Association of Realtors agrees to pay $418 million and make sweeping changes.