The luxury brokerage’s first-quarter activity has spanned the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Spain, and most recently Edmonton, in Canada’s Alberta province, the brokerage announced Tuesday.

As the firm continues to expand throughout the U.S. and abroad, luxury brokerage The Agency has launched 12 new offices during the first quarter of 2024.

The first quarter expansion has spanned across various regions of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Spain with the following offices:

The Agency Vancouver (expansion into West Vancouver)

The Agency Bainbridge Island

The Agency Oahu

The Agency Costa Blanca North

The Agency Jamaica

The Agency Mexico City

The Agency Edmonton

The Agency Oklahoma City

The Agency Hilton Head

The Agency Halifax

The Agency NW Portland

The Agency Reno

“At The Agency, we couldn’t be prouder of the impressive growth we’ve experienced in the first quarter of 2024 thanks to our incredible agents, Global Partners and our internal team who are the forefront of our expansion,” The Agency CEO and founder Mauricio Umansky said in a statement.

“We’ve not only amplified our presence in many of the most sought-after destinations around the globe, but our growth serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to quality over quantity, partnering with the right industry professionals and exceeding expectations in every facet of our business,” Umansky continued. “As having one of the largest percentages of growth this past year compared to other brokerages per the most recent RealTrends rankings, we look forward to continuing our relentless pursuit of innovation and client satisfaction as we anticipate a year of unprecedented growth and opportunity for our brokerage.”

The Agency was recently named one of the top brokerages by sides and sales volume in RealTrends latest rankings, with 11,803 transaction sides and $12.44 billion in sales volume in 2023. The firm also saw some of the strongest growth over the course of 2023 out of other ranked brokerages.

On Tuesday, The Agency officially announced its Edmonton, Alberta office, which marks the brokerage’s 19th office in Canada thus far.

Both The Financial Times and Inc. 5000 have recognized The Agency as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.

Buying Beverly Hills, a real estate reality TV series starring several of The Agency’s agents, dropped on Netflix last Friday.

