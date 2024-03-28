The Jon Campbell Team, previously the Don Wenner Team, closed 2,250 home sales across $585 million in sales volume in 2023. Technology and culture helped draw the team to Real.

The top-ranked team in Pennsylvania has departed eXp Realty for The Real Brokerage, the company announced Thursday.

The Jon Campbell Team, previously known as the Don Wenner Team, was ranked as the No. 1 mega team in Pennsylvania by RealTrends, according to its latest data, with $616.27 million in transaction volume and 2,647 sides closed in 2022.

The 28-agent team services the Lehigh Valley, which often attracts buyers from New Jersey and New York seeking an easier pace of life within commuting distance of New York City.

Last year, the team closed 2,250 home sales across $585 million in sales volume. To date, The Jon Campbell Team has closed nearly 15,000 career sales across $4.3 billion.

“We’re excited to welcome Jon and his team to Real,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “At Real, our culture is foundational to who we are. Between Jon’s thoughtful, client-centric approach and his unmatched commitment to his community, I know he will fit in seamlessly at Real I can’t wait to see what his team is able to accomplish.”

The team launched in 2011 and has set itself apart by making sure homeowners know about “all of the options to sell your home,” including alternatives like instant cash offers. With the move, previous team leader Don Wenner has passed off leadership to Campbell in order to focus on his private real estate investment endeavor DLP Capital. Wenner’s license remains with The Jon Campbell Team.

The team also makes an effort to give back to the community by volunteering, and set a Guinness World Record in 2021 during a school supply drive for the “longest line of backpacks” after lining up 3,892 backpacks filled with school supplies that were donated to children.

“There’s no question that Real offers the best technology and tools for agents,” team leader Jon Campbell said in a statement. “However, what’s at the top for us is culture, and Real’s culture and innovative approach is what drew us to the company.”

