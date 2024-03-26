Corcoran Prime is owned and led by Becky Jackson, and the franchise boasts approximately two dozen agents and staff with services across greater Portland, according to an announcement.

Corcoran Group has launched its first affiliate in the state of Oregon, Corcoran Prime, the firm has informed Inman.

Corcoran Prime is owned and led by Becky Jackson, and the franchise services clients across the greater Portland metro area with an office in downtown Portland’s Pearl District.

“Portland’s market holds immense opportunity, and to be entering the market with Corcoran Prime is an ideal accompaniment, not only to our strong existing West Coast presence, but also our greater international affiliate network,” Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement. “The experienced team behind Corcoran Prime provides a foundation that is poised for both growth and success when paired with Corcoran’s innovative tools, iconic branding, and world-class support systems.”

Corcoran Prime was originally founded as The Agency, Inc. Realtors by Jackson and her colleague Matt Lesher in 2014. (It has no affiliation with Beverly Hills-based The Agency.) Since then, the firm has grown to about two dozen licensed agents and several support staff.

The team behind Corcoran Prime has become known as a group of experienced and collaborative agents within the Portland market, the announcement goes on to state.

“We lead with the philosophy that our role as professionals in the real estate industry is to bring a superior level of service to our clients, across all real estate transactions, ensuring they receive the best possible outcomes,” Jackson said in a statement.

“The Corcoran culture is thoroughly aligned with this philosophy, and the brand meshes with our position as a sophisticated, yet approachable company,” she continued. “By embracing Corcoran’s modern technology and tools and continuing to deliver unparalleled service to our dedicated clients across the vibrant Portland market, we are perfectly poised for growth in the future.”

Portland’s mild climate that still features distinct seasons is a draw for homebuyers who enjoy outdoor recreation, particularly with the city’s nearby parks and nature trails. Meanwhile, the economy is supported by a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing and sportswear. The downtown also includes a vibrant arts and restaurant scene, as well as a number of high education institutions, like Portland State University and Oregon Health & Science University.

Housing options span across urban historic neighborhoods, suburban towns, new development and rural farms outside of the city.

“Portland is brimming with a vibrant culture and a diverse real estate market,” Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates, said in a statement. “Corcoran’s decision to expand into this key market is underscored by the strength of the leadership and agents behind Corcoran Prime, whose stellar reputation, client dedication and commitment to continued growth melds so well with our brand. Together, I am excited to make a meaningful impact on the Portland market.”

As of February 2024, the median home sale price, across all property types, in Portland was $480,000, down 1 percent year over year, according to Redfin. Homes sold after an average of 51 days on market, equal to the days on market in February 2023.

