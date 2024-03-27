On this week’s Pulse, we want to know how your conversations about commissions with clients have shifted in the wake of commission lawsuits and settlements. Weigh in, and let us know!

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Commissions have been a hot topic for quite a while now. With the lawsuits and the domino effect of settlements, one thing is clear: How we handle real estate commissions is changing. It’s one thing for agents to know and understand those changes, but what about clients?

via GIPHY

Are you talking to clients about the commission settlements? Have you changed your approach in having the commission conversation? If so, did you shift how you approached them when the lawsuits began, or are you waiting until decisions are made?

Let us know below how you’re handling commission conversations with your clients now and the changes you’re making due to the commission lawsuits.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.