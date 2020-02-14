Amazon’s CEO and the richest man in the world just bought a Los Angeles mansion for $165 million, shattering a previous residential sales record for the city set just months earlier.

Jeff Bezos bought the Beverly Hills estate from Hollywood mogul David Geffen and, in doing so, set records with the most expensive residential deal to ever take place in the Los Angeles area, according to the Wall Street Journal. The sale took place off the market and without an agent.

Known as the Warner Estate, the property sits on nine acres of land and was designed by original Warner Brothers head Jack Warner in the 1930s.

The property includes a 13,600-square-foot mansion, tennis court, nine-hole golf course, swimming pool and its own gas pump and generator so the estate is covered in case of a power outrage. With the deal shrouded in secrecy, very few pictures of inside the mansion are available online.

Geffen has owned Warner estate since the 1990s, when he bought it for a reported $47.5 million — its own record at the time.

As Amazon prepares to build a second headquarters in Crystal City, Virginia, just outside of DC, Bezos has been snapping up real estate all over the country. His venture firm recently paid $90 million for a plot of undeveloped land in Los Angeles “as an investment” while Bezos himself recently spent more than $80 million on three New York apartments.

Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of Rupert Murdoch and co-chairman of News Corp, set a previous record in December when he purchased a Bel-Air estate once used as the Clampett mansion in the “Beverly Hillbillies” for $150 million.

Email Veronika Bondarenko