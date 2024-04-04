Find out what this Utah broker sees in the year ahead, and learn how she defines good leadership in today’s market.

Broker Spotlight: Kristin Perkins

Name: Kristin Perkins

Title: Designated managing broker

Experience: I’ve been in the industry for over 30 years; the past 18 years have been as a broker.

Location: Utah

Brokerage name: eXp Realty

Team size: Our state has 440 agents and growing

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Real estate is a career, not a side hustle, and it takes work. This doesn’t mean that it has to be hard; in fact, it’s quite simple. But, it does take work and effort to maintain a career and take care of the people you are fortunate enough to serve.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

That not everyone is going to love me. It’s impossible to resonate with every personality. However, you can find common ground and learn to respect differences, thus having fulfilling relationships with those you work with, for, and those you serve.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

My top prediction for 2024 is that the market won’t dramatically change, but agents will. Agents will make drastic changes to their business plans, marketing and financial structures in order to accommodate the market as it sits.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader is selfless and has the ability to be influential, without expecting anything in return (that’s the hard part). A good leader genuinely cares about their people and works to make a positive impact on those around them and in their stewardship. Boiling it down, a good leader truly and authentically cares.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

This too, shall pass. I’ve been in the industry enough to know that whatever agents are experiencing in their career, whether it be market-driven or personal or anything outside of their control, it will not last forever and frankly, in the scheme of things will pass quickly.

The same is true for the good times. Always be prepared and think ahead. The real estate industry is the same as any financial industry — volatile. It’s only good until it isn’t. So buckle up and enjoy the journey. There is no better career than real estate!

