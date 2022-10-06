The office marks the company’s 41st global franchise and its third location in the Caribbean, following Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands. Managing Director Danny Lowe will lead efforts at The Agency Bahamas.

Luxury brokerage The Agency has launched its newest location in The Bahamas, the brokerage informed Inman.

The office marks the company’s 41st global franchise and its third location in the Caribbean, following Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands.

Managing Director Danny Lowe will lead efforts at The Agency Bahamas.

“We’re delighted to continue The Agency’s expansion throughout the Caribbean and partner with Danny Lowe on our new outpost in The Bahamas,” CEO and founder of The Agency Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “Danny is an accomplished leader with an amazing track record and reputation. I know he will be an incredible steward for The Agency brand as he ushers in our boutique approach to business and a new era of luxury real estate to the region.”

In the last 12 months, The Agency has launched operations in 15 new markets (including The Bahamas) across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Europe. The brokerage’s managing partners, whether at corporate or independently owned offices, have access to the same network of leadership, marketing, public relations training, tools and tech across the company.

“Our new franchise in The Bahamas is a true testament to the supreme interest and demand we’re experiencing throughout the Caribbean for a brand like The Agency,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Danny Lowe on this new endeavor as we continue to showcase the power of The Agency brand across the region.”

As the youngest broker in The Bahamas and a native of Nassau, Lowe has made his mark in the real estate market over the last few years. In 2021, Lowe was ranked among the top 3 percent of agents globally at his previous firm, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas, and led the sale of a $10 million estate. He has appeared on HGTV’s “Bahamas Life” and specializes in luxury estate homes, condos, new development, out-island properties and private islands.

Having obtained a Bachelor of Economics from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, Lowe learned Mandarin and is one of the few Realtors in The Bahamas with a proficiency in the language, according to his bio. Before becoming a real estate agent, Lowe worked for his family’s construction business and managed some small businesses of his own, helping him gain valuable skills in management and investing.

“Having built an unmatched global following, The Agency is revolutionizing real estate and connecting global markets with its modern, collaborative approach to the business,” Lowe said in a statement. “The Agency Bahamas will elevate the service offered to clients and provide cutting-edge solutions to buyers and sellers across the islands, from New Providence and Paradise Island to Eleuthera, The Exumas, and beyond.”

To kick-start business at the new office, Lowe is listing two $29.95 million properties developed by Bel Air Tremblant called La Palmeraie #1 and #2 (a palmeraie is a palm grove). The nine-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bath properties have frontage on Pink Sand Beach, a unique beach on Harbour Island’s eastern Atlantic Ocean side that has a faint pink hue because of microscopic coral insects in the sand called Foraminifera.

