As the industry continues to shift gears, Mike DelPrete writes, agents are looking for greener pastures by moving to younger, more agile brokerages that offer new opportunities.

This article was shared here with permission from Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

I recently wrote about learning from a new generation of brokerages, which includes the migration patterns of tens of thousands of agents across the industry.

Why it matters: Agents change brokerages for a variety of reasons — technology, compensation, support, brand — but it turns out one of the biggest factors may simply be that agents are attracted to new things.

  • During 2023, agents continued to stream out of the big legacy brands for the lure of low-fee brokerage models, where agents can keep more of their commission.

Dig deeper: Aside from compensation structures, another factor appears to be at play: the average age of the brokerage.

  • Real, Fathom, United, RealtyOne, Compass, and eXp Realty, with an average brokerage age of 14 years, are all attracting agents.
  • While HomeServices of America, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, and Anywhere — the legacy brands with an average age of 43 years — are all losing agents.

Which raises an interesting question: why?

  • Real estate agents are entrepreneurs, and like the hard-working hustlers they are, appear to always be looking for something new: new ideas, new models, and new opportunities to grow their businesses.
  • New brokerages are brimming with actual and perceived potential — the potential to be more and do more for agents.

The bottom line: The industry is shifting, and one powerful trend is the migration of agents between brokerages.

  • A number of factors are driving that movement, but a major determinant appears to be the relative age of the brokerage.
  • Which is a timely reminder of the entrepreneurial spirit of agents and the alluring power, and potential, of something new.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

