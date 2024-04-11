Tavares closed $90 million in sales volume in 2023 and co-listed that same year 12 Indian Creek, which was purchased by Jeff Bezos for $79 million.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and the new business opportunities that await will be revealed. Join us.

Danilo Tavares, a leading agent in South Florida’s luxury market, has parted ways with Douglas Elliman and joined The Corcoran Group, the firm has informed Inman.

Tavares is now affiliated with Corcoran’s Surfside office, led by Senior Managing Director Lily Zanardi.

Pamela Liebman | Corcoran Group

The agent of nine years has become a well-respected industry player over the course of his career, most recently closing out 2023 with $90 million in sales volume.

“We are very pleased that Danilo has joined us at Corcoran,” Pamela Liebman, Corcoran president and CEO, said in a statement. “He’s a force in the Miami real estate market, and with the strength of the Corcoran brand behind him, I know he’ll soar to the highest levels of success.”

Some of Tavares’ most notable transactions have included 37 Indian Creek, home of the long-time Univisión game show Sábado Gigante host, Don Francisco, and 12 Indian Creek, which was purchased by Jeff Bezos last year for $79 million (in a co-listing with Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer). He is also currently representing former NBA player Leandro Barbosa in the sale of his property in the gated community of Bella Collina in Orlando.

Danilo Tavares | Corcoran Group, courtesy of Danilo Tavares

“Corcoran’s reputation for individualized, bespoke agent attention is what drew me to the firm,” Tavares said in a statement. “I am truly excited to leverage Corcoran’s tremendous support to expand my platform and grow my business throughout South Florida.”

Reps from Douglas Elliman said, “We wish him all the best,” of Tavares’ move.

Tavares relocated to Miami from Brazil in 2011, beginning his career as a luxury concierge. That experience helped him gain skills in service, relationships and time management. Prior to working with Douglas Elliman, he was an agent at Compass.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Douglas Elliman
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×