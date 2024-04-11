Tavares closed $90 million in sales volume in 2023 and co-listed that same year 12 Indian Creek, which was purchased by Jeff Bezos for $79 million.

Danilo Tavares, a leading agent in South Florida’s luxury market, has parted ways with Douglas Elliman and joined The Corcoran Group, the firm has informed Inman.

Tavares is now affiliated with Corcoran’s Surfside office, led by Senior Managing Director Lily Zanardi.

The agent of nine years has become a well-respected industry player over the course of his career, most recently closing out 2023 with $90 million in sales volume.

“We are very pleased that Danilo has joined us at Corcoran,” Pamela Liebman, Corcoran president and CEO, said in a statement. “He’s a force in the Miami real estate market, and with the strength of the Corcoran brand behind him, I know he’ll soar to the highest levels of success.”

Some of Tavares’ most notable transactions have included 37 Indian Creek, home of the long-time Univisión game show Sábado Gigante host, Don Francisco, and 12 Indian Creek, which was purchased by Jeff Bezos last year for $79 million (in a co-listing with Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer). He is also currently representing former NBA player Leandro Barbosa in the sale of his property in the gated community of Bella Collina in Orlando.

“Corcoran’s reputation for individualized, bespoke agent attention is what drew me to the firm,” Tavares said in a statement. “I am truly excited to leverage Corcoran’s tremendous support to expand my platform and grow my business throughout South Florida.”

Reps from Douglas Elliman said, “We wish him all the best,” of Tavares’ move.

Tavares relocated to Miami from Brazil in 2011, beginning his career as a luxury concierge. That experience helped him gain skills in service, relationships and time management. Prior to working with Douglas Elliman, he was an agent at Compass.

