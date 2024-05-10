At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Since its inception, the Golden I Club has set the gold standard for recognition in the luxury real estate market. This prestigious awards program celebrates exceptional achievement across the luxury sector, honoring those who not only meet but exceed the highest standards of achievement in the real estate industry.

Now is your chance to nominate yourself or someone you admire. Nominations close May 17.

Recognizing excellence in luxury real estate

The Golden I Club is synonymous with excellence — the pinnacle of accomplishment in luxury real estate. From top luxury agents and brokers who have demonstrated record-breaking sales to trailblazing technologies that redefine luxury living, the awards highlight the best in the business.

Why participate in the Golden I Club Awards?

Showcase your achievements

Winning or being nominated for a Golden I Club award places you and your team among the elite in luxury real estate, enhancing your professional stature and showcasing your commitment to excellence.

Elevate your brand

Recognition at this level significantly elevates your brand, attracting high-net-worth clients and setting you apart in a competitive marketplace.

Inspire the industry

Your success inspires others, setting standards that push the industry toward greater innovation and excellence.

The categories open for nominations are:

Top Luxury Agent

Top Luxury Brokerage

Top Luxury Team

Top Luxury Technology or Tool

Best City Sale

Best Beach Sale

Best Mountain Sale

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Home/Property

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Development

We invite you to nominate a deserving colleague, your team or even yourself for the Golden I Club. This is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on those who are raising the bar in luxury real estate through exceptional service, innovative marketing and breakthrough sales.

Nominations close on May 17, 2024.

All you need are the name, title, company and email of the person or company you are nominating, along with a 500-word (or less) explanation of what makes them excellent.

Don’t miss the chance to be recognized as one of the best in luxury real estate.

Finalists will be announced in June, and we’ll celebrate the winners together at Luxury Connect in Las Vegas, July 29-30, 2024.

Nominate now for the Golden I Club.

Let’s set new benchmarks in luxury real estate and inspire a whole industry to aspire to greatness.