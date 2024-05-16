Find out how this top luxury team leader and his marketing-forward Spears Group have transformed their corner of the Florida market.

Nicknamed “the Doogie Howser of real estate,” Jonathan Spears got his start in the industry after graduating college at the age of 18. His discipline and perseverance helped him to create Spears Group and made him an award-winning standout in luxury real estate. Find out where he started, how he’s doing and where he’s going next.

Name: Jonathan Spears | Spears Group at Compass

Title: Founder

Experience: 13 years of experience

Location: 30A, Florida

Team Name: Spears Group at Compass

Rankings: No. 16 Medium-sized team in North America | No. 1 medium-sized team in North Florida

Team size: 17 total agents, chief operating officer, head of public relations and a marketing manager. We also have an ancillary media team

Sales volume: $2 billion+ in career sales

Awards: Inman Golden I Award

What’s your top tip for newly formed teams?

Prioritize consistency, collaboration and adaptability in all facets of your business. At Spears Group, we emphasize these principles to position ourselves as the premier market experts. By focusing on delivering valuable insights and showcasing the luxury experience we provide to clients, you can establish a strong presence in the industry.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader understands the fundamental importance of relationships in generating revenue. They prioritize tasks effectively and provide a clear plan for their team to follow. Instead of fixating on perfection, they encourage action and initiative. A good leader inspires their team to act on their ideas and fosters a culture of innovation and productivity.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

I firmly believe that every agent should grasp the importance of honing three key activities: making calls, nurturing connections and setting appointments. In the world of real estate, victory hinges on these crucial actions and the unwavering dedication to executing them. By recognizing and giving priority to these fundamental tasks, agents can pave their path toward significant success in their real estate journey.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

Commitment to exceptional Service: At Spears Group, we are dedicated to providing unparalleled service and expertise in the real estate market. Our focus on excellence ensures that every client receives top-notch guidance and support throughout their real estate journey.

Media prominence: With our in-house public relations expertise, we’ve emerged as dominant players in the real estate market, garnering remarkable media coverage. This prominence has resulted in an impressive level of exposure, setting a new standard for recognition and visibility in Northwest Florida.

Partnership with Compass: Our partnership with Compass, recognized as the No. 1 brokerage in the nation, further strengthens our position. With access to exclusive templated assets and innovative marketing tools through the Compass Marketing Center, we drive exceptional outcomes for our clients, ensuring their properties receive the spotlight they deserve.

Digital presence: Through strategic social media management , Spears Group has cultivated a robust digital presence. By optimizing our social channels for maximum engagement, we effectively communicate with today’s connected audience, delivering value-driven results for both sellers and buyers.

Innovation and excellence: Innovation and excellence are ingrained in every aspect of our operation at Spears Group. We possess a keen awareness of market trends and maintain a pulse on all buyers and sellers entering our market, providing a significant advantage to sellers.

How did you get your start in real estate?

Starting college at just 14 and graduating at 18, I entered the real estate industry at the ripe age of 18, closing my first deal representing a buyer for a $92,000 foreclosed home in Destin, Florida. Despite initial skepticism due to my youth, I embraced it as an advantage, leveraging my energy and passion to excel.

Through a relentless pursuit of knowledge and an entrepreneurial spirit, I surpassed $1 billion in career sales before 30. Recognizing the potential of Northwest Florida as a sought-after luxury vacation home destination, Spears Group played a pivotal role in transforming the region. We helped position the area as a premier destination for affluent homebuyers. My success is rooted in my willingness to learn and genuine passion for the industry.

