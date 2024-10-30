Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Coming up Nov. 8-10 in Boston is NAR NXT, the trade group’s annual conference where Realtors come together to meet and make decisions about the organization’s direction. With all of the challenges NAR has experienced over the past few years, this year’s conference is poised to be one of the most important and impactful ever.

Whether you’re planning to attend in person or simply follow Inman’s coverage of the event, we want to know: What would you like to see NAR focus on next? Do you want to see the end of MLSs requiring NAR membership and the end of the three-way agreement? Are you most focused on their legal reboot? Are you fascinated by all the back and forth around Clear Cooperation? Do you care most about NAR’s political ties and lobbying efforts? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.