Find out how these world travelers bring their shared global perspective to serving a worldwide network of clients and welcoming them home to Spain.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

With extensive experience in finance and investing and deep-down knowledge of their market, Managing Partners Chi Wei Chin and Josep Turro offer a higher level of service that makes them the go-to choice for clients looking to buy in the hugely popular Barcelona luxury market.

“Great relationships and great service are at the heart of everything we do,” they said. “We specialize in taking the stress out of transactions, especially for U.S. and other foreign buyers. The Agency’s collaborative model means that we can service clients across the U.S. that are looking for a home in Barcelona.”

Find out how these world travelers bring their shared global perspective to serving a worldwide network of clients and welcoming them home to Spain.

Broker Spotlight: Chi Wei Chin and Josep Turro

Name: Chi Wei Chin and Josep Turro

Title: Managing partners

Experience: CEO of iad España, network of 400+ agents

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Brokerage name: The Agency Barcelona

Team size: 2

How did you get your start in real estate?

Chin: Josep was an investor in the finance industry and saw the opportunity to set up a REIT in Barcelona acquiring and refurbishing buildings. Because of his background in real estate, he was invited to set up a brokerage that he grew to over 400 agents in four years and that was acquired in 2022 by a U.S. investor.

Turro: Since Chi Wei had worked in private banking for many years and had an eye for real estate and design I suggested she consider becoming a Realtor in the company. Serving high-net-worth clients had always been her focus, so managing The Agency in Barcelona really is a perfect fit.

How did you choose your brokerage?

Becoming part of The Agency family was really fated. We were visiting a friend that owns a wonderful estate and through him we became friends with a lovely person that introduced us to Mauricio Umansky, The Agency’s CEO and co-founder. We were already familiar and really passionate about the brand and its values, so when we saw the opportunity to launch Barcelona we didn’t miss a beat.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

For most clients buying or selling a home is a rare event in their lives and one of great significance. That makes clients quite vulnerable since they may not have the best market knowledge, especially when buying abroad or in a location they are not familiar with.

That means that as a Realtor you have a great moral responsibility, not just to serve your client’s best interests but to be informed about all aspects of the market, including how to source interesting properties, how to price a property, the cost of building, legal, regulatory and so on.

Being able to reduce the stress for clients can only happen if there is a trusted relationship. Working in real estate is or should be about honoring that trust. Providing that professional concierge-style service to valued clients is the main reason why we find it so rewarding.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Never assume that real estate transactions are a commodity. Real estate is a subtle and, more often than not, a complex field that requires a tailored service. Do the work, get to know the details, and keep your eye on the ball, and always advise clients with the care with which you would advise yourself and your loved ones.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

We are focused on high-end properties in the Barcelona region but can help clients around the world through our network of collaborators. We specialize in helping clients find the right property at the right price. We put relationships at the heart of everything that we do, and we want you to have a great experience. Our service takes you from A to Z, covering all aspects of a transaction. Our technical expertise, unique combination of international and local expertise, and concierge service makes us the go-to brokers for high-end properties in Barcelona.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

Email Christy Murdock