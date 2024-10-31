The LA Dodgers may have claimed the crown for the 2024 World Series title, but Inman readers must still cast their vote to determine the victor of the inaugural World Series of Luxury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2024 World Series.

The New York Yankees did not exactly go quietly during Game Five, but when the Dodgers went up to bat in the fifth inning, the Bronx-based team made a series of sloppy and consequential errors that ultimately cost them the game and the coveted World Series title.

The Yankees gained a quick lead, earning three runs during the first inning and another two runs in the next two innings, as the Dodgers seemingly could not gain traction offensively. Then the fifth inning Yankee errors emerged, one after the other, and the Dodgers were able to nudge through the door.

Centerfielder Aaron Judge missed a straightforward line drive and shortstop Anthony Volpe short-hopped a throw to third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., costing the Yankees what could have been two easy outs. Then came pitcher Gerrit Cole’s failure to cover first base when first baseman Anthony Rizzo went after a ball hit by Mookie Betts.

By the end of the inning, the Dodgers had come back from the game’s earlier five-run deficit to tie it up. They ultimately clinched a win by 7-6, earning a new championship title.

Although neither blew fans away by their performances this World Series, it is fitting that the Yankees’ and Dodgers’ biggest stars, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, are the players whose homes have advanced to the World Series of Luxury finals.

Inman readers have decided that Ohtani’s new-build oasis on the Big Island and Judge’s chic Manhattan penthouse are the most luxurious properties owned by each team’s roster.

But who will take away the crown? Cast your vote now to determine the champion.

Bracket: Ohtani’s Hawaii new build vs. Judge’s Chelsea penthouse

Shohei Ohtani’s Hawaii new build

Ohtani has made quite the impression on the field this season as a designated hitter (though he has yet to make his much-anticipated Dodgers pitching debut), and the baseball rock star is poised to make another big splash in Hawaii’s luxury real estate market as well, as construction of his new home on the Big Island progresses.

Ohtani has acquired a lot in the gated Hapuna Estates within Mauna Kea Resort to construct a 5,000-square-foot home with ocean views that will also overlook the eighth hole of a golf course. The Japanese-born player was named the first resident of the development, and as such, received his choice of all 66 available lots. The first homes of the project are scheduled to be delivered in late 2025.

Aaron Judge’s Chelsea penthouse

Last spring, Yankees captain and outfielder Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, bought a brand-new penthouse at The Cortland in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The 25-story building reportedly includes three floors of penthouses, one of which Judge and Bracksieck acquired.

The space spans about 7,000 square feet and features floor-to-ceiling windows, marble fireplaces and Hudson River views. It is not clear how much Judge paid for the unit, but the price tag was likely pretty hefty. A lucky buyer could become the baseball great’s neighbor by purchasing penthouse No. 25 in the building, which is currently asking $39.5 million, and is the building’s “pinnacle unit,” Related Companies Executive Vice President Andrew Orchulli told The New York Post.

