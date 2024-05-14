Judge Stephen R. Bough said payouts and practice changes in NAR’s deal, added to those in the Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX settlements, represent “substantial benefits” for sellers.

The judge who last week gave the green light to real estate franchisors’ nationwide antitrust settlements also heaped praise on a more consequential deal: the proposed settlement between homeseller plaintiffs and the National Association of Realtors

Last week — Thursday, May 9 — Judge Stephen R. Bough of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri Western Division granted final approval to settlements Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX reached to resolve antitrust claims against them. The deals cover claims from the cases known as Sitzer | Burnett, Moehrl and Nosalek, as well as other, similar homeseller suits nationwide.

In a 40-page order, Bough indicated that the benefits obtained for the homeseller classes — either in these three settlements or in combination with the NAR settlement — merited final approval, despite objections against the deals filed with the court. A final approval hearing for NAR’s proposed settlement is currently scheduled for Nov. 26.

