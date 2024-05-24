Homeowners can’t sell a primary residence through Xome’s seller portal without a listing agent, but can hire an agent on their own or ask Xome to match them with one.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Online real estate marketplace Xome, a subsidiary of mortgage loan servicing giant Mr. Cooper, has launched a do-it-yourself sales platform that lets investors auction properties without hiring a real estate agent or paying seller’s fees.

Investors can upload their property’s information and photos, set a reserve price, and then manage bids and offers that come in and sign documents directly in the portal if they find a buyer, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Homeowners can’t sell their primary residence through Xome’s seller portal without a listing agent, but are welcome if they’ve hired an agent to represent them. Or they can ask Xome to match them with one.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR MAY

Mike Jansta

“Xome has hundreds of sellers who have already chosen to withdraw from the traditional listing route,” Xome COO Mike Jansta said in a statement. “Whether our customers want to use their own trusted agent, match with one of our agents or choose the DIY option with no agent, Xome is putting investors in the driver’s seat for the whole process.”

Xome has sold more than 115,000 homes since its 2015 launch back when Mr. Cooper was still known as Nationstar. In addition to providing a marketplace for auctions of foreclosures and bank-owned properties, the site lets homebuyers browse traditional MLS listings and property data.

Xome inventory and sales


Source: Mr. Cooper investor reports.

With an average inventory of 28,371 homes during Q1 2024, sales on the Xome marketplace have been chugging along at about 2,000 per quarter for the past year, according to Mr. Cooper’s reports to investors.

Xome says listings on the platform are visible to a network of more than 875,000 buyers through multichannel marketing that includes syndication to Zillow and Trulia.

“You can review offers, accept or reject high bids, and negotiate the perfect deal for you,” Xome promises on its website. “Don’t like what you see? No problem! Your property will continue being marketed, and you can try again in another auction.”

Last year, Xome partnered with AI-powered analytics platform Plunk to help investors get a better idea of how a full-scale renovation would affect a property’s value, and to recommend remodeling projects that provide the best return.

Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×