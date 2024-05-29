Stop immersing yourself in the day-to-day of your business. CEO Sean Frank shows you how to take on a high-level perspective and run your business like an executive.

As a business owner, whether your enterprise is a bustling agency or a solo operation, you are the CEO. This role demands that you master every facet of your business. “That’s not my strength,” simply won’t cut it. In the highly competitive landscape of real estate, cultivating a CEO mindset is not optional — it’s essential.

The CEO’s focus

One of the greatest weaknesses among real estate agents is their inability to strategize and focus like true CEOs. They get sidetracked by Instagram trends, competitors’ tactics, and the latest shiny products or services.

Do you think the CEOs of Apple or Coca-Cola chase shiny objects and new ideas daily? Absolutely not. For them, that would be an operational death sentence.

Similarly, for agents, this lack of focus leads to disorganization, slowing down progress and making their business dysfunctional to a degree often unseen when they’re caught in the daily grind and stuck in their own heads.

Know your vision

A goal without a plan is just a wish. While standardized goals have their place, having a clear and compelling vision is even more important. If you’re goal-oriented, write down your goals, and strive to achieve them. If you’re not a goal-oriented person, your vision needs to be even more enormous.

When you have child-like enthusiasm about your big dreams, you won’t need to fake-motivate yourself anymore. You will genuinely be chasing after your big dreams, knowing you can achieve them. This is the key in business and life, so go ahead and read that again.

Traditional business goals often fall short because they lack a holistic approach to life and work-life balance. Goals can be rigid, whereas life is not. Market conditions, personal matters, and other variables can cause you to miss your goals, but this does not equate to failure. Constantly readjusting is necessary, which is why maintaining a strong vision is crucial — it provides a consistent direction.

While large corporations may demand as much as possible from their employees, doing the same to yourself is harmful. But once you establish your goals and vision, hold them firmly, and don’t let go. Don’t let daily drama derail you. If something isn’t aligned with your life goals, let it go, and move on. Your future self will thank you for it.

Mastering your core competencies

As a CEO, you must master the four key departments of your business: operations, marketing and sales, technology, and finance. Call these your core competencies and understand that you cannot truly succeed in business without them all.

Although we will briefly discuss each, understand that each of these are robust aspects of your business, and each should be supported by a strong standard of procedure. Let’s dive in.

Operations

Operations involve working “in” your business rather than “on” it — a common trap for many agents. The most successful agents delegate operational tasks while they focus on strategic growth.

It’s easy to get lost in the daily chaos — setting appointments, negotiating contracts, handling communications and managing administrative tasks. While these activities create the illusion of busyness, they often serve as an excuse to avoid focusing on the other critical departments.

Marketing and sales

Marketing is the lifeblood of your business. Yet, many agents avoid it because it involves prospecting — a task they dread. Instead, they immerse themselves in operational busywork. This avoidance leaves them vulnerable during market downturns.

Effective marketing encompasses prospecting, making phone calls, sending personal messages, advertising, lead capture and follow-up. Too often, agents waste time replicating others’ strategies instead of developing their own, which distracts them from building genuine relationships and making those crucial phone calls.

Technology

Technology can be your greatest ally or your worst enemy. Accept your limitations, and prioritize tools that save time and effort. Essential technology should streamline operations; only then should you consider additional tech, like CRM systems and automation. Adding more tech without mastering the basics creates chaos, not efficiency.

Finance

Finance is often the most neglected department but should be a top priority. Many agents avoid it because of its complexity. Ignoring finances can cost you dearly over time. Think of it as filling a bucket with a hole — you need to patch the leaks to retain your earnings. It doesn’t matter how much water you put into a leaking bucket. Monthly reconciliations and professional financial oversight are crucial. Delegating financial duties ensures accuracy and maximizes your tax advantages.

Organizational structure and delegation

For businesses beyond a one-person operation, complexity increases quickly. An organizational chart, however simple, clarifies roles and responsibilities. Everyone in your team should know their duties, and there should be no overlap. Clear delineation of responsibilities reduces the risk of dropped balls.

Delegation is crucial, even if it’s not full-time. Delegate financial duties, transactional tasks, and some marketing efforts. Initially challenging, delegation becomes easier as you trust the processes. It’s often better to contract multiple people for smaller tasks than to rely on one person for everything. This approach reduces vulnerability if someone leaves and allows for flexible adjustments based on budget and market demands.

It also ensures you have experts doing specific jobs rather than a jack of all trades. Contracting with companies, like a transaction management company, for example, means you aren’t responsible for training or replacing those helping you, massively alleviating one of the major roadblocks to scaling your business.

Embrace your CEO mindset

That is easier said than done, just like everything in life. Growing and scaling a company involves much more than we’ve covered here. However, mastering these fundamental concepts will help you build a strong foundation for both your business and personal future.

Commit today to embody the CEO mindset. Don’t let your weaknesses dictate your business strategy. Avoid getting bogged down in daily operations. Instead, focus on strategic growth. Ensure you can take vacations, plan for retirement, and stay ahead in a dynamic industry.

Today, pledge to work on your business, not just in it. Today is the day to become the CEO you are proud to be.