Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, just ended. School’s out (or soon will be) for summer. The spring real estate market is heading into its last few weeks. It’s been a tough year for many agents and brokers, and you may be forgiven if you’re just ready to get out of town and get away from it all.

We’re wondering what you’re planning for the months ahead: What are you looking forward to this summer? Are you taking some time off and planning a real vacation this year? Are you planning to spend some time on new training and continuing education? Are you trying to get your agents (and yourself) up to speed on new rules? Do you expect to see a fair number of buyers and homeowners continuing to shop and sell throughout the summer months? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.