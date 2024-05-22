May is Commission and Compensation Month at Inman. Sort through the noise with the most up-to-date news on the commission changes. And look for straight-to-your inbox updates with Inman’s new weekly digest, Commission Chronicles.

NextHome CEO James Dwiggins spoke at the inaugural Inman Connect Miami on Tuesday, arguing that clinging to the current status quo when it comes to commissions is a recipe for disaster. However, when pressed by moderator Brad Inman on how much buyers might end up actually paying in the future, Dwiggins and his fellow panelist, new eXp CEO Leo Pareja, declined to state an exact number or percentage.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR MAY

Dwiggins said he saw a variety of options for buyers in the future, including compensation coming down on the buy side for buyer’s agents who are not good at articulating their value. He also foresaw seller concessions as a way to allow sellers to help buyers pay their agents.

via GIPHY

There are lots of ideas out there and very little certainty, so we wanted your perspective: How will buyers pay for your services post-settlement? Do you think sellers will continue to offer buy-side compensation outside of the MLS? Do you think buyers will favor dual agency or try to negotiate buyer’s agent commission downward? Will lenders come through with a way to finance compensation and, if so, should they? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×