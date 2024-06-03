Eric Elfman previously founded Onit, which focuses on artificial intelligence and workflow automation. Former MoxiWorks CEO York Baur is remaining on the company’s board.

Real estate marketing and technology company MoxiWorks announced Monday that it has hired a new CEO, while now-former chief executive York Baur will remain on the company’s board.

The executive switch-up puts Eric Elfman at the helm of the company. Elfman comes to MoxiWorks from Onit, where he served as co-founder and CEO from 2010 to February of this year, according to his LinkedIn page. A statement from MoxiWorks notes that Onit focuses on “AI, workflow automation, and enterprise legal solutions,” adding that Elfman grew the company’s revenue from “$0 million to $100 million.”

In the statement, Elfman said he was “honored” to join MoxiWorks.

“While I’m new to real estate, I’m acutely aware that I’m joining MoxiWorks at a time of great change in residential real estate,” Elfman continued. “We’re committed to helping our community successfully navigate these changes, giving them access to the latest technology to help maximize productivity and success.”

Eflman also said in the statement that MoxiWorks “will soon have a new platform that supports the future coupled with foundational capabilities of the past,” and that current challenges in the industry necessitate “a reimagining of what brokerages and agents really need.”

MoxiWorks provides marketing and technology services for more than 800 brokerages and 400,000 agents, according to the company’s statement. The company offers services ranging from lead generation and back-office solutions, and its website claims the offerings let agents win more listings.

The company also operates a partner network for proptech companies, among other things.

In Monday’s statement, Rob Amen — a MoxiWorks board member and managing director at VectorCapital, which has invested in the company — celebrated Elfman’s arrival, saying he has “a proven track record in driving growth and expanding market share in vertical software businesses.”

Baur was also upbeat about the leadership changes.

“I’m beyond proud of everything we’ve accomplished these last 12 years and I know this move is going to help propel MoxiWorks to its next phase of growth,” Baur said in the statement. “The board and I are confident that Eric’s experience and strategic vision make him the right person to advance our innovative product strategy and accelerate growth.”

