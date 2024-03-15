RealReports uses artificial intelligence to curate and categorize listing documents, data and insights, pulling from a wide range of sources for consumer-facing use in an array of sales environments, but especially listing presentations and home search.

MoxiWorks has another company joining the ranks of its MoxiCloud integration network, Inman has learned in a March 13 press release. This time, it’s RealReports, an AI-powered home and market data reporting company that helps agents and their clients make smarter buying decisions.

MoxiCloud is an industry resource for trusted technology partners to access MoxiWorks’ growing user base. The company vets aspiring members according to their general overlap with the space, and for how the company can complement MoxiWorks’ overall lineup of web marketing, lead nurture, recruiting, CMA and back-end real estate administration software. The company seeks partners with easy integration models and like-minded approaches to helping the industry.

Its most recent partner announcement named HomeStack, a custom mobile application solution, to the MoxiCloud.

RealReports uses artificial intelligence to curate and categorize listing documents, data and insights, pulling from a wide range of sources for consumer-facing use in an array of sales environments, but especially listing presentations and home search. It closed on a seed round of $2 million in February of this year to help fuel its overall product development and market reach.

“In this market, the more you know about a property, the more competitive you are,” said RealReports co-founder Zach Gorman in the press release. “RealReports give agents all the information they need in one place, streamlining research and adding significant credibility in the eyes of their clients.”

More than 30 data sources are gleaned and processed by the software’s AI to create what can be called a “Carfax” for homes, providing information on every home in America, according to the press release. Home reports cover everything from permits and zoning to climate risk, rental potential, valuation, liens, financial history and much more.

The partnership will allow MoxiWorks users a powerful source of data and market information through which to engage buyers and sellers, linking reports to emails, lead nurture campaigns and other marketing efforts built into MoxiEngage, the company’s CRM.

In a statement, Krista Hannahs, MoxiWorks’ senior director of strategic partnerships, said it’s all about agents finding ways to stand out.

“The MoxiCloud partner program is always looking to grow and offer the best tools on the market, and RealReports is no exception,” Hannahs said. “The level of detail their reports provide [is] going to be a game-changer to help agents offer even more value to their clients, who will be armed with all the information they need to make the best decision possible on their home purchase.”

The concept of consolidating information about a home in report form has been in place for some time, most commonly manifesting in home management solutions like Milestones, CORE Home and LiveEasy. AreaHub, HomeZada, ClimateCheck and Reorzo, which provide similar models around environmental and location data, respectively. Milestones is also a member of MoxiCloud.

RealReports entered the market as Blockchain Home Registry to provide a method for securing one’s ownership of a home on the global digital ledger and claiming an NFT. However, the company altered its direction in late 2023 to make what it knows about single-family homes a fast, web-based resource for agents and owners.

Other companies part of MoxiCloud include DotLoop, BoxBrownie, DocuSign, Luxury Presence and many others.