Earnnest, a software company aiming to reduce the time and stress required to close a home sale is the latest member of MoxiWorks’ proptech partner network.

The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

A software company aiming to reduce the time and stress required to close a home sale is the latest member of MoxiWorks’ proptech partner network, MoxiCloud, according to an April 4 press release shared with Inman.

Earnnest’s solution began as a payment processing and oversight system for the array of transactions intrinsic to traditional closings. In February of this year, it released “Earnnest Escrow Services” to offer additional technological avenues of control over the process, which tends to offer opportunities for deals to slide into disarray.

Earnnest partnered with alternative brokerage brand Side to beta-test the new product’s rollout, and now the company’s full range of benefits is available to users of MoxiWorks’ marketing, sales and business management software.

MoxiCloud is built around companies that can help it fill gaps and enhance its own software offerings to customers, namely to address business challenges that MoxiWorks wouldn’t commit considerable resources to solving.

Proptech partner networks for brokerages, MLSs and large technology companies are common industry-wide but most are marketing-minded, meaning the goal is primarily exposure for each player. MoxiCloud is largely productivity-based, with companies selected on a needs basis.

“It’s been clear since the beginning that Earnnest was going to be an invaluable addition to the MoxiCloud partner program,” said Krista Hannahs, senior director of strategic partnerships for MoxiWorks, in the press release. “The care with which they’ve built their product and their understanding of the needs of this industry are top-notch.”

Users can access Earnnest’s payment request workflow from within MoxiWorks, helping users avoid additional logins or clunky software transitions that could put at risk the very intent of ensuring payments move swiftly and securely during a real estate deal’s most critical period.

Earnnest was reviewed by Inman in 2019, noted for offering a novel, modern approach to the necessary but long-unchanged legacy real estate process of securing funds sent by a buyer.

Chris Basinger, senior vice president of growth at Earnnest, said in a statement that the partnership “exemplifies our dedication to providing real estate professionals with an unparalleled, secure, and streamlined approach to earnest money transactions.”

“We’re crafting a new benchmark for simple, efficient transactions, with an unwavering focus on convenience,” Basinger said.

MoxiCloud members number 150 and range from transaction managers Dotloop and DocuSign to image enhancement company BoxBrownie and data-driven leadership evaluator Sisu, among others, including Google. Custom business app builder HomeStack joined in early 2024.

MoxiWorks also released MoxiBalance this year, a revamped solution for office business management rooted in its 2021 acquisition of Reeazily.

Email Craig Rowe