Feeling the strain of this demanding and uncertain industry? You’re not alone.

Inman Connect understands the power of connection, especially during challenging times. That’s why we’re dedicated to fostering relationships within the real estate community, recognizing, as Gary Keller famously said, “Real estate is a contact sport.”

Inman Connect offers the perfect platform for industry self-care, providing both the essential community and strong leadership you need to thrive. We’re dedicated to making your days at Inman Connect meaningful and fun.

Your Inman Connect journey begins with connection

The true magic of Inman events happens in the hallways and with shared experiences, right? While you’ll gain a-ha moments from the content on stage, the real treasure lies in meeting incredible people and building your referral business and your NOI (network of influence).

Being together in person allows you to develop meaningful professional relationships that help your career thrive. Our event is designed to facilitate those connections, ensuring you make the most of your Inman Connect experience.

How Inman Connect Las Vegas will elevate your experience — and your networking game:

Spark lasting connections from Day 1

From the moment you drop your bags off at The Aria, we’ll kick the first night off with a casual Welcome Reception, mixing and mingling to help spark engaging conversations that continue with #lobbycon.

It’s the first face-to-face connections that set the tone of excitement for the week and maybe even a power meeting or two! From business cards to besties, it’s time to grow.

Experience facilitated networking

Go beyond the main stage and conference coffee breaks with themed lunches and exciting off-site, after-hours activities. These opportunities encourage fun, organic conversations, sharing of insights, and real-world experiences with attendees from around the globe. New memories? Check!

Connect early with the Inman Ambassadors, and navigate Inman Connect like a pro

Whether you’re a first-time attendee or a seasoned pro, our team of Ambassadors will be on hand to give you all the #ICLV attendee hacks! They will help, connect, introduce and be your event guides.

As agents and brokers themselves, they’ll be on hand to answer your questions, lead themed thought leadership lunches and after-hours Las Vegas fun, and help you optimize your time for maximum benefit. Meet and connect with our team of Ambassadors here, and power up your #ICLV week. Familiar faces and new, we’re proud to introduce you.

Introducing our newest Inman Ambassadors

If you’re looking for introductions, look no further. Meet the newest Ambassadors who will be at the Welcome Reception to meet you:

Elias Astuto, eXp Realty

Heather Cook, REAL Brokerage

Brad Cook, REAL Brokerage

Adrienne Gravens, Spyglass Realty

Thalina Garcia, Nan & Company Properties

Nikki Taylor Friedman, Douglas Elliman

Liz Alarcon, REAL Brokerage

Don’t Miss Out! Register Now

Inman Connect’s flagship event in Las Vegas is in less than two months, featuring standout speakers, incredible networking opportunities and strategic partnerships. Your front-row seat awaits.

Prepare to create a conference experience like no other. Follow @InmanConnect and stay updated on all the pre-event buzz and details for how to sign up for Lunches and Experiences. See you there!

