As an expert on Connecticut’s Gold Coast, Elizabeth Altobelli focuses on educating her buyers on the many “incredible seaside towns that people are unaware of.” In the process, she relishes the opportunity to do the impossible, like “finding a home in their dream location with a pool and 3+ acres within a specific price range. I will do everything I can to make it happen,” she said.

Find out how this Connecticut broker draws on her youthful experience as a gymnast and a talent for befriending her clients to make the impossible possible — while building lifelong relationships along the way.

Name: Elizabeth Altobelli

Title: Licensed real estate broker

Experience: From Manhattan at the start of my career to Westchester County, and now Fairfield County, where I’ve called home for the last 10 years.

Location: Southport, Connecticut

Brokerage name: William Raveis flagship office In Southport, Connecticut

Sales Volume: Close to $200 million in sales

Awards: Top Listing Agent 2023: William Raveis flagship office; Chairman Elite Club for the last four years in a row

What’s 1 big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Being prepared and empathetic to my client’s needs leads to exceptional outcomes. For instance, when a client approaches me for a specific reason, such as going through a significant life change or downsizing from a home they’ve lived in for over 30 years, it’s essential to be ready for the emotions involved. This decision is significant, and while it may bring mixed feelings, it’s also an exciting new chapter.

Being well-prepared and embarking on this journey with your client is crucial. No matter their circumstances, it’s critical to cautiously approach their situation and have as much background information as possible to ensure that you can effectively support them.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that childhood goal?

When I was a child, my mother used to ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up. My answers varied from a lawyer to a hairstylist and more. In my younger years, my life was entirely focused on excelling in sports, being a great teammate, and working hard with my gymnastics team. Thanks to our coaches, we improved our routines and skills and had unique opportunities to travel internationally.

My daily routine consisted of school, practice and fundraising for our travel opportunities. We raised funds through bottle and can drives, working at West Point concession stands, bake sales and more.

I enjoyed being a teammate, making people happy, and learning the value of hard work and discipline. These experiences taught me the importance of routine and discipline — you need both in real estate.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

A real estate transaction can be intense, especially given today’s market conditions. Finding a trusted broker to guide you through the process is crucial. Take the time to research and find an expert in the community where you want to live. Collaborate with the broker to create a plan and eliminate surprises. Get pre-approved, know what you’re looking for, determine your moving dates and understand your non-negotiables.

Furthermore, many agents overlook the importance of having a healthy morning routine. Starting the day with a workout can be very beneficial, as it helps to shift your energy in the right direction before beginning the day’s tasks, which include following up with clients, working on marketing initiatives, editing listings and meeting clients for appointments.

What is the 1 thing everyone should do to make their life/business better?

I believe in sticking to a routine. I prioritize healthy rituals and plan for the day (knowing that unexpected things will come up, but having a rough outline makes things easier). I’m always ready to come up with solutions when last-minute issues arise.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Ask questions, be collaborative, befriend your fellow agents and don’t be afraid to pick up the phone. We have gotten so used to texting and emailing that picking up the phone can be the difference between getting the deal over the finish line or not!

