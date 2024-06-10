At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

The road to real estate was a long and winding one for San Francisco-area agent Chris Jurach. After a past in media as a field producer traveling to Africa, and in hospitality, working on-camera with star chefs in New York City, Jurach transitioned into real estate, first by managing his family’s investment property in San Francisco.

“Becoming a real estate agent has made me a better person, all around,” said Jurach. “It set me on a lifelong path of personal growth. Growing up as a latchkey kid in California, I felt like I was constantly moving. This has embedded a deep understanding of the long-term value of homeownership.”

Since meeting his wife at Burning Man, Jurach has been happily married for a decade and is the father of a 7-year-old daughter. “These two inspire me every single day,” he said. Find out how this consummate student keeps challenging himself to “learn new things, read and listen to books, and gather fresh ideas.”

Name: Chris Jurach

Title: Real estate advisor

Experience: Licensed 8+ years

Location: San Francisco and Marin County

Brokerage name: Engel & Völkers

Rankings: Top 10 percent Realtor (SF) 2018-2021

Transaction sides: 125+

Sales volume: $150 million-plus

Awards: Top Producer Marin (2021)