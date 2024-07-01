Before executive roles at CrossCountry Mortgage, Draper and Kramer, and Wintrust, Knapp spent more than a decade as a loan originator and executive at Guaranteed Rate.

Veteran mortgage executive Chris Knapp has been named president of retail mortgage lender Proper Rate after his predecessor, Peter Boomer, departed after less than a year.

Boomer, who was named president of Proper Rate in October, departed in April to head up Arvest Bank’s mortgage division as president and CEO.

Proper Rate, a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and @properties, announced Monday that Knapp will fill the role of president, which includes oversight of the company’s strategic growth, programs, products and services.

It’s a return of sorts for Knapp, who, before serving in executive roles at CrossCountry Mortgage, Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. and Wintrust Mortgage, spent more than a decade as a loan originator and executive at Guaranteed Rate.

“I am super excited to be back with a Guaranteed Rate company, surrounded by a team of the best of the best professionals, on the absolute best mortgage platform in the industry,” Knapp said in a statement.

Launched in 2020, Proper Rate is licensed in 21 states and sponsors 49 mortgage loan originators working out of five branch locations, according to records maintained by the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and Registry.

Knapp “will ensure we deliver an exceptional customer experience to @Properties’ real estate agents’ clients, and he will definitely help solidify Proper Rate as the premier boutique mortgage company in the industry,” Guaranteed Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli said in a statement.

After teaming with Guaranteed Rate to launch Proper Rate, @properties acquired referral platform Suburban Jungle and Christie’s International Real Estate in 2021. At World Properties LLC, as the company is formally known, also owns title insurer Proper Title LLC.

