The partnership between Thumbtack and MyMove helps link relocating families directly to the types of services so often needed when moving in and out of a home.

Thumbtack, a platform for finding and hiring home service professionals, is now a partner with relocation assistance solution MyMove, a July 9 press release said.

The partnership helps link relocating families directly to the types of services so often needed when moving in and out of a home, from cleaning and minor repairs to ongoing yard maintenance and full-scale renovation projects to hanging televisions and hooking up Wi-Fi. Thumbtack has more than 300,000 service providers on its platform, according to the release.

“This partnership allows Thumbtack to seamlessly integrate into the experience of moving and getting settled into a new home, providing support for whatever a homeowner needs in the moment,” said Mark Poston, Thumbtack’s chief commercial officer, in the press release. “By integrating with MyMove and Red Ventures, millions of people can now instantly book projects with high-quality professionals in their area and better achieve their home improvement goals.”

Red Ventures is MyMove’s parent’s company. It also owns industry adjacent mortgage and banking resource BankRate, as well as other comparison shopping brands, like CNET. Thumbtack’s services will be accessible on other Red Ventures companies, as well.

Thumbtack released a study in April from 2,000 new homeowners that found the typical homebuyer expects to spend approximately $30,000 on home maintenance, upgrades and repairs in the coming year — an amount that equals 40 percent of the median U.S. household income of $74,580.

The report went on to reveal that 95 percent reported being wholly unprepared for the process of buying a fixer-upper, common for new buyers or those looking to score a deal in an expensive market.

MyMove+ is a mobile application that will be part of the deployment of Thumbtack features, enabling owners and renters to act quickly when a critical home task is in need of completion. The software is also known for its quick change-of-address option through an integration with the United States Postal Service.

“Moving is already stressful enough. This partnership provides a unique opportunity for us to simplify the settling-in process and help movers find joy in their new home. Helping millions of movers each year, the partnership with Thumbtack adds a tremendous breadth of value for users at a key life moment,” Tyler O’Rourke, MyMove’s general manager, said in a statement.

Moving services have been the target of software automation of late, mainly due to the opportunity to integrate so many fragmented services and because the process is universally considered a very emotionally trying and financially taxing exercise. LiveEasy and MooveGuru are prominent industry examples. It’s also common for real estate brokerages to partner with moving companies to help bridge closing and relocation or to market relocation-specific designations.

