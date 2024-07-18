Find out how this Central Florida team leader moved from a career in amusement parks to the roller coaster of real estate.

Name: Matt McKee

Title: Team leader

Experience: 27 years full-time agent, broker-owner

Location: Orlando, Florida

Team name: The McKee Group at Compass

Rankings: No. 20 Orlando Regional Realtor Association

Team size: 7

Transaction sides: 59

Sales volume: $52 million

Awards:

Real Producers No. 20

Orlando Magazine Hot Elite 100 Hall of Fame

Compass Club Florida Top 100 agent and t eam

Club Florida Top 100 agent and t Real Trends: 70 (state), 788 (national)

How did you get your start in real estate?

In 1995, I was tempted to join the family’s esteemed real estate business. However, I was led down a different path, as I opted to explore the corporate realm, spending two transformative years at Universal Studios in their Creative Human Resources department.

In 1997, I found myself at a crossroads, reflecting on my true entrepreneurial aspirations and the legacy of my family’s real estate heritage. Fueled by a newfound clarity and a deep-seated passion for connecting people with their dream homes, I made the pivotal decision to join the real estate business.

From that moment forward, I immersed myself wholeheartedly in the world of real estate, from coaching with Mike Ferry for two years to coaching with Brian Buffini for 14 years. With each transaction, I found fulfillment in guiding clients through the intricate journey of buying or selling a home, forging lasting connections and leaving a positive impact on the communities served.

Reflecting on my journey, joining our family’s real estate business wasn’t just a career move — it was a calling. It’s about more than just buying and selling properties; it’s about building relationships, creating memories and helping people find their place in the world.

How did you choose your brokerage?

The decision to join forces with Compass was driven by their cutting-edge technology and vibrant agent network. Since joining, McKee & Company has seen a transformation in operations and client services, propelling the company to new heights of success and influence in the real estate market.

The deep relationships within Compass‘s nationwide agent network have enriched our experience and enabled us to better serve our clients, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

While real estate may seem glamorous, it is far more complex. It requires significant time, financial and personal sacrifices. Real estate professionals take on multiple responsibilities, from marketing to customer service. The journey to success is challenging but rewarding, offering fulfillment and opportunity.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

I double-sided an $8.5 million transaction on a property shortly after a fraudulent deal fell through on the same home. It took many hours of hard work and stress, but our effective marketing attracted the right buyer’s attention, and we closed the deal for all cash just two weeks later.

What’s your top tip for newly formed teams?

Find a mentor, take it easy and stay humble.

Name 3 people you admire

Jesus: My guiding light, savior, and foundation.

My mother, Audrey McKee: My life mentor. She taught me how to take care of people and the power of prayer.

Tim Tebow: An unwavering inspiration, he does not let the noise get to him. He talked a lot of good when he was a player and has done so much more good in retirement. He does not need the spotlight, but when he has it, he stays humble and gets the job done, keeping the main thing the main thing. He loves and serves people who have nothing to give him, the least of these.

