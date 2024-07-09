The future of real estate lies in our industry’s ability to innovate, adapt and align our brands with the evolving market landscape, PR and marketing expert Molly McKinley writes.

The real estate industry stands on the brink of transformative change. It has relied on traditional methods of buying and selling properties for years, but the landscape is shifting rapidly. Consumers are more informed, connected and demanding than ever before.

This evolution necessitates a fundamental rethinking of how we approach real estate transactions. As Peter F. Drucker, the father of modern management, has illustrated through his work on innovation and entrepreneurship, now is the time for the real estate industry to embrace true innovation.

The need for innovation

Drucker identified seven sources of innovation, four of which are particularly relevant to the post-commission settlement real estate landscape today:

The unexpected: The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reshaped The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reshaped consumer behaviors and expectations. Remote work, virtual tours, and online transactions have become the norm rather than the exception. This unexpected shift has created opportunities for those ready to innovate in a post-pandemic world. Incongruities: There is a growing disparity between what consumers expect and what the real estate industry traditionally offers. Buyers and There is a growing disparity between what consumers expect and what the real estate industry traditionally offers. Buyers and sellers want faster, more transparent processes, and personalized services that align with their digital lifestyles. Process needs: Streamlining operations to enhance efficiency is critical. Technologies with AI and big Streamlining operations to enhance efficiency is critical. Technologies with AI and big data can revolutionize property searches, valuations, and transactions, reducing time and costs while improving accuracy and security. Industry and market changes: The rise of proptech and fintech startups signifies a broader The rise of proptech and fintech startups signifies a broader market change. These new entrants are disrupting traditional models and setting new standards for innovation, forcing established players to adapt or risk obsolescence.

The principles of innovation

Drucker emphasized that innovation is both conceptual and perceptual. It requires a clear focus on opportunities rather than problems and demands a deep understanding of consumer needs. Here’s how real estate companies can apply these principles:

Focus on the user experience: Modern consumers expect a seamless, intuitive experience. Innovations such as virtual and augmented reality for property tours, Modern consumers expect a seamless, intuitive experience. Innovations such as virtual and augmented reality for property tours, AI-driven recommendations, and improvements for secure and seamless lending processes can significantly enhance the user journey. Leverage data: Big data and analytics can provide insights into market Big data and analytics can provide insights into market trends , consumer preferences, and property values, enabling more informed decision-making. Predictive analytics can also help anticipate market shifts and adjust strategies accordingly. Foster a culture of continuous improvement: Encourage a Encourage a mindset that values experimentation and learning. Small, incremental changes can lead to significant improvements over time, fostering a culture of innovation. Collaborate with tech startups: Partnering with proptech and fintech startups can infuse new ideas and technologies into established companies. Such collaborations can drive innovation and provide a competitive edge, particularly with companies like Partnering with proptech and fintech startups can infuse new ideas and technologies into established companies. Such collaborations can drive innovation and provide a competitive edge, particularly with companies like Lone Wolf Technologies , committed to improving the end-to-end consumer experience.

Market conditions and industry factors: Opportunities for innovation

Current market conditions, such as low inventory and high interest rates, alongside industry shifts like private equity groups purchasing MLSs, present unique challenges and opportunities.

As outlined in Peter Lacy and Jakob Rutqvist’s book, Waste to Wealth: The Circular Economy Advantage, such changes can be leveraged for innovation by adopting a circular economy approach. For instance, the limited housing inventory can drive the development of more sustainable and efficient construction practices, reducing waste and utilizing recycled materials.

High interest rates can prompt the creation of new financial products and services that better meet consumer needs in a fluctuating market. Additionally, the consolidation of MLSs by private equity groups can lead to improved data integration and accessibility, fostering a more transparent and efficient marketplace. We are only limited by our imaginations and can spend energy on fighting to preserve a dated system or build a better one.

The recent commission lawsuits, including Sitzer | Burnett, present a pivotal moment for true innovation in the real estate industry, as defined by Donald Kuratko in “Entrepreneurship: Theory, Process, Practice” and Peter Drucker in “Innovation and Entrepreneurship.”

Kuratko emphasizes that innovation is about creating new value and solutions, not just new ideas. Similarly, Drucker describes innovation as the specific tool of entrepreneurs to exploit change as an opportunity.

These lawsuits challenge traditional business models, creating a ripe environment for visionary leaders to redefine industry practices, enhance transparency and deliver unprecedented value to consumers. By embracing this disruption, real estate professionals can pioneer new strategies and technologies that align with Kuratko’s and Drucker’s principles of innovation, ultimately transforming the industry landscape.

Aligning brands with changing perceptions

To stay relevant, real estate companies must align their brands with evolving consumer perceptions. This alignment involves more than just adopting new technologies; it requires a genuine commitment to transparency, sustainability, and customer-centricity.

Transparency: Today’s consumers value transparency in every transaction. Providing clear, accessible information about properties, pricing, and processes builds Today’s consumers value transparency in every transaction. Providing clear, accessible information about properties, pricing, and processes builds trust and loyalty. Sustainability: As environmental concerns become increasingly important, integrating sustainable practices into real estate operations can enhance brand appeal. This includes promoting energy-efficient properties, supporting green building practices, and reducing the carbon footprint of operations. Customer-centricity: A customer-first approach is vital. Personalizing services, offering responsive support, and ensuring satisfaction throughout the buying or selling process can set a company apart in a crowded market. Brand identity: The look and feel of a brand must accurately convey who you are and what you stand for. A strong, authentic brand identity can differentiate a company in the marketplace, creating a memorable impression that resonates with consumers. This involves consistent messaging, visuals, and experiences that tell a compelling story of your values and unique offerings.

The real estate industry is at a pivotal moment. By embracing the principles of innovation and entrepreneurship defined by Peter F. Drucker, companies can not only meet the changing expectations of consumers but also drive the industry forward.

The future of real estate lies in our ability to innovate, adapt and align our brands with the evolving market landscape. Every shift and perceived problem or disruption in our industry presents an opportunity for innovation and reinvention with the right mindset. The true innovators will lead the way in transforming how real estate is bought and sold.

Molly McKinley, co-founder of Redtail Creative, Intentionaliteas and author of The Intentional Business: A Path to Purpose & Prosperity, is an expert at connecting the dots. She is a serial entrepreneur, public relations and integrated marketing strategist with over 25 years of experience launching new products and brands.