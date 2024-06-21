StackWrap makes sense of your tech-stack: Tech Review

Indie broker Max Fitzgerald built this app to be the top layer of brokerage tech stack, enabling better organization, access and understanding of its most-used tools.

StackWrap is software for consolidating access to a brokerage’s tech stack.

Platforms: Web

Ideal for: Tech-forward brokerages, teams

Top selling points:

Flexible user experience

Easy product/account integration

Granular admin controls

Highly scalable to brokerage size

Current partner product selection

Top concerns:

This application may encounter integration issues as its growing user base suggests more complex and sophisticated linkages. I suspect some added controls and directives related to what can become part of the system will be necessary.

What you should know

StackWrap is productivity software that serves as a top layer to a brokerage’s tech stack, enabling better organization, access and understanding of a company’s most-used applications. The solution was built by Max Fitzgerald, who owns the independent brokerage Craft & Bauer.

Users can connect any number of common systems — Follow Up Boss, SkySlope, their MLS, etc. — to the StackWrap interface, giving them a single place to begin their workday. The primary dashboard offers a modern, smart layout with a simple navigation design that allows one-click access to what you need when.

Need to check-in on an agreement signature? Click your DocuSign link. Did a new lead sign up for a newsletter? Hop into Mailchimp or SendGrid to see what’s what.

There are feature panels that list notifications, tasks, transactions and a daily calendar, all fueled by the respective product.

Beyond StackWrap’s inherent administrative flexibility, each panel can be resized, moved around and altered as needed to design as efficient a physical space as an operational one.

Admins can add products with a few clicks, require the product’s API code and decide in what category it should live. Savvy agents can set up hierarchies, such as “Productivity,” “Marketing,” “Communications” and “Internal,” for example. It can do what you want it to.

The intent of StackWrap is to make sense of all the disparate logins and domains an agent must interact with to function.

Through my own reporting, and backed by Fitzgerald’s impetus for creating the product, we know that agents are often given too many products to work with or eschew. This can make recruiting pitches from your competitors all the more attractive because of how a wooing brokerage may handle their technology.

In short, technology tools can all be too much for agents at times, which contributes to a lack of adoption or, worse, a general apathy toward tech.

A valuable byproduct of this software is that it can help brokerages better monitor what products get the most use and reveal product redundancies.

Because the admin can impersonate agent users, it becomes easy to oversee what software agents use (and for what) or to measure login frequency, for example. This is great data for deciding if licenses should be renewed or if account levels can be reduced in some way.

Think of StackWrap as your software foyer or receiving area. The entryway to your tech stack.

It has its own features, too. It can be arranged by teams or across offices, and again, the admin flexibility is impressive, even if most brokers will pass off such roles to marketing staff or ops executives, which is fine.

As I told Fitzgerald in our demo, I’m always happy to look at products that are trying to find ways to internalize efficiency. He’s not necessarily adding to the proptech noise; he’s offering a way to control its volume.

