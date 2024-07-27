As we move into the second half of the year, it’s important to develop a positive perspective on change, eXp’s Troy Palmquist writes, as an essential element of growth and innovation.

Change is a word that can elicit strong reactions. For some, it brings a sense of excitement and possibility, while for others, it stirs feelings of fear and resistance.

Neuroscience tells us that our brains are wired to seek stability and familiarity, often rewarding us for maintaining the status quo. However, there’s also a growing body of evidence that suggests embracing change can be incredibly rewarding, both psychologically and professionally.

The neuroscience of change

Our brains have evolved to conserve energy, and one way they do this is by encouraging us to stick to routines. Familiar tasks and habits require less cognitive effort and therefore, less energy.

This is why change can sometimes feel uncomfortable — our brains are literally wired to avoid it. But here’s the catch: change can also trigger the release of dopamine, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter, especially when the change is associated with achieving new goals or learning new skills.

For individuals like me, who thrive on new experiences and challenges, this dopamine hit can be incredibly motivating.

René Rodriguez, a dynamic keynote speaker and author of Amplify Your Influence, aptly states, “Our brains are hardwired to avoid change because it requires effort and energy. However, when we embrace change, we activate our brain’s reward system, creating a powerful cycle of growth and improvement.”

Why change is essential

As we move into the second half of 2024, it’s an opportune time to reflect on what changes we need to make to invigorate our real estate careers. Remaining static may feel safe, but it’s not where growth happens.

“At the heart of growth is change. We all strive for innovation, to differentiate and to advance. All of those goals require change. Winning requires change,” Rodriguez writes.

10 things to consider when contemplating a change

In an ever-evolving market, adapting and embracing new strategies sets you apart from the competition. Here’s where to start:

1. Evaluate your goals

Take a moment to reflect on the goals and resolutions you formed at the beginning of this year. Are they still relevant? Do they excite you? Adjust them to align with your current aspirations and market conditions. (Read more about setting and achieving goals.)

2. Adopt new technologies

The real estate industry is rapidly changing with technological advancements. Whether it’s new CRM software, virtual tour platforms, or AI-driven analytics, embracing these tools can streamline your operations and enhance client experiences.

3. Expand your skill set

Invest in professional development. Attend workshops, earn new certifications or explore areas of real estate you haven’t tapped into yet. Broadening your expertise can open new doors and opportunities.

4. Revamp your marketing strategy

If your current marketing efforts are not yielding the desired results, it’s time for a change. Explore new channels like social media advertising, video marketing or content marketing to reach a broader audience.

5. Network and collaborate

Building relationships with other professionals in the industry can provide fresh insights and opportunities. Attend industry events, join professional groups, or collaborate with interior designers and stagers to offer a more comprehensive service to your clients.

6. Reassess your niche

Are you focusing on the right market segment? Sometimes a shift in focus, such as moving from residential to commercial real estate or specializing in luxury properties, can reignite your passion and open up new revenue streams.

7. Improve client communication

Evaluate how you communicate with your clients. Implementing new communication tools, such as automated follow-ups or personalized newsletters, can improve client satisfaction and retention.

8. Optimize your online presence

Your online presence is more important than ever. Update your website, improve your SEO, and increase your activity on social media platforms to attract more leads and establish yourself as an industry expert.

9. Enhance your brand

Your personal brand is your calling card. Consider updating your logo, redesigning your business cards, or creating new marketing materials that reflect your current vision and values.

10. Seek feedback and mentorship

Don’t underestimate the value of external input. Regularly seek feedback from clients and colleagues, and find a mentor who can provide guidance and help you navigate challenges.

Bonus tip: Pick up the phone

Have you ever heard of phone anxiety or telephonophobia? It’s a surprisingly common phenomenon for a population that relies primarily on emails and texts for communication, but nothing beats the personal touch of a phone call.

Picking up the phone to connect with clients, potential leads, or colleagues can foster stronger relationships and clear up misunderstandings quickly. A simple phone call can demonstrate your commitment and attentiveness, leaving a lasting positive impression.

When you’re in a time of change, don’t underestimate the power of a phone conversation to help you gain clarity, make plans and seek out solid advice from mentors.

Embrace the excitement of change

Change doesn’t have to be daunting. It can be exhilarating and full of potential. As we dive into the latter half of 2024, ask yourself: What changes do I need to make to feel excited about my career? What activities should I pivot to drive the results I want?

For those who resist change, remember that it can be a catalyst for growth and innovation. It’s time to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the endless possibilities that change brings.

Change fires me up. It pushes me to improve and grow continuously. As you consider your own journey, remember that change is not just good; it’s essential for success in the real estate world. Let’s make the second half of 2024 not just different but better than what came before.