Video is the best way to build a brand, connect with your ideal clients and generate quality leads, writes Jimmy Burgess. Get inspired by these proven, real-life examples from agents in the field.

As a real estate agent, you should be creating video for your business. If you’re looking for video content ideas, this is the article for you.

Not only does this article provide 24 unique titles and styles, but it also includes real-world examples of these videos that are actually working in today’s market to provide results and inspire your creativity.

1. Instagram green screen videos

An Instagram green screen is an Instagram Reel or Story where the background of the video is replaced by a photo or video with the speaker appearing in front of the substituted background.

These videos are performing above average as of the writing of this article. The algorithm appears to prioritize these types of videos right now due to increased views on most pages.

If you aren’t sure how to produce one of these videos, do a YouTube search of “How to create an Instagram green screen video” to give you all the details needed to record your first one. If you are looking for some inspiration on utilizing these videos for lead capture with “coming soon” listing maps, check out the example below.

This is an example of utilizing green screen videos to attract leads for listings that are about to come to market by Earl Endrich in Newark, Delaware.

2. Moving to (your city) in 2024? Everything you need to know

This title is SEO optimized for people who are considering moving to your city. The key is to highlight topics about your city a prospective buyer is interested in, like the schools, local economics, the weather, amenities, and, of course, the housing market.

Very few agents do video content better than Brad McCallum out of Calgary, Canada, and this is a great example of one of these videos produced at the highest level.

3. Developing neighborhood overviews

Highlighting new developments allows you to be the first person or one of the first people to highlight a neighborhood. This is an effective way to rank high on organic search for a neighborhood and position yourself as the expert for that neighborhood. These videos may not set records for the number of views they bring, but the quality of those views is as valuable as any views I’ve seen.

Examples of this are the videos Noah Escobar produces along 30A in Northwest Florida. Don’t let the limited number of views on this neighborhood overview example deter you. He generated over $5 million in sales volume directly from this video before it had 1,000 views. Check it out here.

Dan Parker, out of San Diego, California, also provides a great model for how to properly format one of these videos in the following example.

4. What you need to know before moving to (your city or area)

This is a title for a video that ranks extremely high on organic search for the city it mentions. It also creates a curiosity for someone considering moving to a specific area to click on this video. This is an example of this type of video from Lindsey Hammond who services West Georgia and Eastern Alabama.

5. Listing videos

Listing videos are a cornerstone marketing tool for selling a listing. They also act as an advertisement for future listings as prospective sellers see the quality of the marketing you do for your listings. Brad MacCallum, mentioned in a previous section as well, out of Calgary, Canada built his business on YouTube listing videos. This is an example of one of his listing videos.

If you’re looking for an example of an Instagram Reel highlighting a listing teaser video it doesn’t get much better than this one by Andrew Undem out of the Baltimore Metro area.

6. Tour a [$ price] home in [your city]

These videos generate viewers and are a great way to gain additional views by creating a title that sparks curiosity for potential viewers.

This is an example of a short-form type of video by Tyler Hassman in Calgary, Canada.

7. Deal of the week

One of the best ways to breed trust is through consistency. Highlighting a deal of the week lends itself to consistency, and it provides prospective buyers with a different home to consider each week.

These videos shouldn’t be overproduced. The key is to find your own authenticity in these videos to increase your connection with prospective buyers.

Jay Johnson has generated an increased social following by serving up his “Friday Find” on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn every Friday along 30A in Northwest Florida. Check out an example here.

8. Local builders interview

Builders rarely have video content that highlights the homes they build or information about their business. This is an opportunity for you to grow builder relationships in a unique way and produce content that prospective buyers love.

This is a great example of a builder interview that you can use as a model from Noah Escobar, mentioned earlier as well, serving the 30A market in Northwest Florida.

9. Highlighting a local business

Your video content shouldn’t always be about real estate. Videos that highlight local businesses are a wonderful way to help local businesses gain exposure, and they give you the ability to diversify your content.

Instead of tagging the local business, invite them to collaborate on the post. This allows them to accept your invitation as a collaborator and, with one click, have your video show up on their page. This expands the reach of your video and provides them with free video content about their business.

To see an excellent example of an Instagram Reel highlighting a local business, check out this one from Marie Boatsman in the Portland, Oregon Metro area.

Briggette and Jay Modglin in Denver, Colorado provide an example of a new business highlight Instagram Reel they shot with an iPhone. This example is easily duplicated.

10. Freebie lead magnets

Lead magnets are information prospects want that you can provide in exchange for their email address. These could be market reports, articles or a list of service providers. If you’re looking for an example of this type of video utilizing green screen video, check out this one from Paige Steckling in Utah.

11. Copy your most viral videos

One of the best ways to create video content that performs well is to provide your audience with more of the types of videos they watch. Check your Instagram grid, and look for your most popular Reels or your most-viewed YouTube videos.

Identify the topics, style, and format of these popular reels and videos. Simply do more reels and videos on that topic, in that style and in that format.

12. Community overview videos

If you’re looking to take your farming efforts to another level, a community overview is an effective way to do so. These videos do well in organic search on YouTube, and they provide another way for you to set yourself apart from your competition as the local expert for a specific neighborhood.

If you’re looking for an example of one of these community overview videos, check this one out from Kyler Ferris highlighting the Woodlands, Texas community.

13. The pros and cons of living in (your city)

This is another SEO-optimized YouTube video title that will generate views.

This is an example of a pros versus cons video by Bru Krebs in the Atlanta Metro area of Georgia.

14. Wondering what ($ price) will get you in (your city)?

These videos, mostly done on social media, perform really well.

This is an example of this type of video from Caroline and Chip Wasson out of Destin, Florida.

The Speicher Group out of D.C., Delaware, Maryland and Virginia provides another example of this type of video here.

15. The most popular neighborhoods in (your city)

People who are considering moving to an area will likely search for “the most popular neighborhoods in (the city they are considering moving to).”

Monica Church, out of Seattle, Washington, provides an outstanding example of this type of video here.

Kimberly Lahodny provides another example of this type of video for Augusta, Georgia.

16. My favorite things about living in (your city)

This is another YouTube video title that is a likely searched term by people considering moving to your city. This video provides another way to capture leads via YouTube early in their buying process.

For an example of these videos check out this one by Cameron Geesaman out of Indianapolis, Indiana.

17. Moving from X to [your city]

Identifying a feeder market from which a number of people are moving into your area and creating a very specific video title can yield highly targeted results.

David Goodman in Nashville, Tennessee, provides an example of one of these videos here.

18. Living in X versus [your city]

Another highly searched term that provides targeted views.

This is an example video by Levi Lascsak, one of the best agents to look to for inspiration when building a video-driven business. It shows the differences between Frisco, Texas, and Plano, Texas.

19. Should I sell my house now? Stories from others who had the same question

This is a targeted video for homeowners considering selling. Christian Walsh, from Southern California, provides an example of this type of video here.

20. The most expensive neighborhoods in (your city)

If you’re targeting luxury buyers in your area, this is the video you should make.

A perfect example of this type of video is this one from Nelson Gonzalez out of Miami Beach, Florida.

21. A blooper video

People do business with people they like. By sharing your video bloopers, you become more approachable and more likable. This is an example of a blooper reel from One Team at William Raveis Real Estate in Connecticut.

22. Highlights of a client appreciation event

Client appreciation events are one of the best ways to generate referrals and repeat customers. Documenting these events is a creative way to show the fun side of your business.

Here’s an example video of Heidi Harris out of Raleigh, North Carolina, documenting her annual girls’ night out party.

23. What does it cost to live in (your city)

Cost of living is a common question for prospective buyers. This is an example video that breaks down the cost of purchasing a home in a Los Angeles, California, suburb by Krys Benyamein.

24. Unsolicited video CMA

An unsolicited CMA is a valuation analysis of a home’s value that is provided to a homeowner without them first requesting it.

This is done by recording your screen and walking a homeowner through the valuation analysis utilizing Google Earth to capture their attention, MLS comps, and an estimated seller net sheet that goes over the common closing costs a seller might expect in your area.

This strategy generated over $11 million in new listings for me. To see an article that explains the step-by-step process for executing this strategy in full click here.

Video is the best way to build a brand, connect with your ideal client and generate quality leads. Get inspired. Get creative. And get to work creating the video content your ideal clients wants and needs.

Jimmy Burgess is the CEO for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida in Northwest Florida. Connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.