HAPPENING NOW! At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. JOIN US VIRTUALLY.

I’ve devoted almost 30 years of my career to what I think is one of the most significant pillars of our society — turning a house into a home and using an address as a home base for community building. I know this idea resonates widely across our industry, and it’s why real estate professionals are so passionate about what they do.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JULY

We know that people who own homes have higher levels of civic engagement — that’s a fancy term for being aware of and supporting the needs of your community. Our primary role as real estate agents contributes to this simply by being the facilitator of homeownership. But it goes much further than that for so many of us.

We don’t just help our clients buy and sell homes; we are also heavily invested in our communities through volunteering, fundraising, donating and serving. Real estate agents don’t just provide real estate service to their cities and towns; they live there, too, and work tirelessly to make them better places for everyone.

In that vein, I’d like to offer my thoughts on how we as an industry can take our commitment to community to the next level.

Lead by example, literally

Last year, I was honored to be appointed to the Easterseals National Board of Directors. To be clear, this leadership role didn’t just drop into my lap. It was the result of the Century 21 brand’s long-time and fruitful partnership with the organization.

Over the past 45 years of our work with Easterseals, we have raised more than $135 million to support adults and children with disabilities. Our contributions have helped Easterseals further its mission of empowering people with disabilities to be full and equal participants in society.

As a member of the Board of Directors, I have been able to lend my insights and experiences to actively guide the organization in a way that ensures the continued focus on its important mission. For Century 21 Real Estate, we have taken our support to the next level with this leadership opportunity.

I urge you to think about ways you can take your own philanthropic efforts to the next level. Can you join a committee, spearhead an initiative, throw your hat in the ring for leadership roles?

Prioritize philanthropy in your business

Don’t view charitable activities as separate from your business. Incorporate them into your overall business strategy. Participating in charitable efforts can lead to increased business opportunities. While generating more business shouldn’t be the sole motivation, it is a natural outcome of a well-rounded business plan that includes giving back to your community.

Philanthropy should also be an inherent part of your organizational culture. At my brokerage, agents affiliated with our brand learn about our relationship with Easterseals from the moment they join. We emphasize that Easterseals is a core component of our identity as community servants through real estate.

Create a collective focus on community impact

The Century 21 International Week of Giving is a prime example of how a collective focus on philanthropy can make a significant impact. We started this initiative three years ago as a way to mark our brand anniversary while bringing into focus our long-standing commitment to the community.

The first-ever International Day of Giving showcased the community giving efforts of the Century 21 network members around the world. Based on its success, the initiative was expanded to a full week the following year in 2023.

While many companies affiliated with our brokerage’s brand support Easterseals, they also support local efforts in their backyards. Creating an awareness week like this is an impactful way to remind clients and communities of the work that goes on all year long. It also strengthens the sense of community and purpose within each of our local brokerages.

Our 45-year relationship with Easterseals has shown that giving back is not just an obligation but a core part of our identity.

By integrating philanthropy into our business model, we contribute to our communities’ well-being, enhance our brand’s reputation and foster a culture of giving. Real estate professionals have a huge opportunity to make a lasting impact in their communities, and I urge you to seize it now.

Greg Sexton is Chief Operating Officer for Century 21 Real Estate, a post he has held since 2013. Connect with Greg on Linkedin.