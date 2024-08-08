Ultra-luxury sales, or residential sales valued at or above $10 million, totaled $14.6 billion across 838 transactions, an increase of 3.9 percent during the first half of the year.

Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Ultra-luxury sales in coastal enclaves and hotspots bolstered sales levels beyond those of last year, according to a report released by Compass on Wednesday.

Ultra-luxury sales, or residential sales valued at or above $10 million, totaled $14.6 billion across 838 transactions, an increase of 3.9 percent during the first half of the year. Ultra-luxury transactions during the same period in 2023 totaled $13.9 billion across 806 transactions, according to Compass’ 2023 Mid-Year Ultra-Luxury report.

Sales increased in 20 markets as ultra-luxury buyers aimed to combat inflation by investing in high-priced properties, despite uncertainty in the real estate market at large and the upcoming presidential election.

“Premium properties remain timeless, and the findings of this report demonstrate a strong commitment from both buyers and sellers to complete transactions,” Felipe Hernandez Smith, head of Compass Luxury, said. “There are exceptional homes nationwide catering to every lifestyle, and it’s encouraging to see that premium real estate is always in vogue.” Sales have surpassed those in 2023, while the transaction volume on ultra-luxury properties was down 40 percent compared to 2022. Compass’ 2024 Mid-Year Ultra-Luxury Report identified the top 10 real estate markets with the highest ultra-luxury sales transactions for the first half of the year: Greater Los Angeles; Manhattan, New York; Palm Beach County, Florida; Miami-Dade, Florida; Orange County, California; Southwest Florida, Florida; The Hamptons, New York; Silicon Valley and Peninsula, California; Big Island, Kauai, Oahu, and Maui, Hawaii; and Aspen, Colorado. Greater Los Angeles led as the top ultra-luxury housing market with 135 sales and a sales volume of $2.67 billion, despite the impact of the ULA or “mansion tax” implemented in the city beginning April 1, 2023. The ULA tax applied a 4 percent tax to all properties priced above $5 million and a 5.5 percent tax to properties priced above $10 million. The tax brought in only $3.6 million of an anticipated $56 million in tax revenue. Although places like Beverly Hills and Malibu, California, saw more sales than Greater Los Angeles within a few months of the tax implementation, Greater L.A. quickly rebounded, making many of its top sales less than a year after that. “Los Angeles’ luxury home market remains resilient with the influx of international buyers looking for more stable investments or second homes they forecast will be needed in a rapidly changing global and political environment,” Ginger Glass, Compass agent in Los Angeles, said. “LA remains a clear destination constantly evolving with new trends, new developments and space in a vibrant environment from the desert to the ocean offering sustainable homes with an emphasis on wellness and security.” The top 10 markets totaled over 75 percent of all sales. Compared to the previous year, the top 10 markets featured the same locations, with slight variations in placement. Greater Los Angeles and Manhattan remained at the top of the list, according to Compass.