Two teams in South Carolina and a formerly independent brokerage in North Carolina have joined the firm. The groups are based in Bluffton and Charleston, South Carolina, and Asheville, North Carolina.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Compass has expanded its reach across the Carolinas with the addition of two teams in South Carolina and a former indie brokerage in North Carolina, the firm has informed Inman.

The Bluffton and Hilton Head-based Sequel Real Estate Group and the Charleston-based Coastal Island Properties teams have joined the brokerage’s forces in South Carolina.

“With the addition of these two teams, Compass has a stronger presence along the coastal South Carolina area,” Managing Director Renee Smith said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Sequel Real Estate Group and Coastal Island Properties to Compass, and equip them with the tools and resources to watch their business flourish to new heights.”

The five-person Sequel Real Estate Group is led by founder Chris England, who is a native of Hilton Head Island and who has been marketing and selling master-planned communities for more than 17 years.

“Over the past year, we have seen Compass’ growth in South Carolina and, collectively [as a team], decided to take that leap,” England said in a statement. “We are joining Compass to be part of a larger community and a national network. We’re drawn to Compass for its strong culture, advanced technology and growth opportunities. This partnership is a great chance for us to enhance our services, support our clients better and achieve new levels of success.”

Coastal Island Properties co-CEOs Desiree Maurer and Lynn Burnett lead the six-agent team based in Charleston. The CEOs place a focus on customer service, according to a press release from Compass, and felt the firm could improve that service even more.

“Coastal Island Properties was driven to Compass by a commitment to offering our clients superior tools and support,” Maurer said in a statement. “Compass’ innovative technology, cutting-edge marketing strategies and collaborative culture align perfectly with our dedication to excellence and precision. This synergy between our professional values and Compass’ resources ultimately benefits our clients, making Compass the ideal choice.”

In Asheville, North Carolina, Compass welcomed the formerly indie firm Panashe Real Estate, which is owned and led by broker Tracy Veteto.

Veteto launched the firm in 2019 and has gradually grown it since then, with the team closing $20 million in sales volume in 2023 and landing a place on Asheville’s list of Top 100 Brokers that year. The area’s luxury market is growing, Veteto said, as shown by the multiple sales over $3 million he’s already closed thus far in 2024.

“When we started Panashe five years ago, we said the only brokerage we would consider partnering with would be Compass,” Veteto said in a statement. “We have been successful and loved being an independent luxury boutique firm. Now, we are looking forward to all the goals Panashe can achieve as a result of our partnership with Compass — including all of the benefits and technology the brokerage can offer our clients.”

Added Panashe agent Laura Crutchfield, “Partnering with Compass was an obvious choice because of the company’s numerous resources offered and how they prioritize supporting their agents.”

Compass Regional Vice President Jeff Polashuk said that Panashe embodies “Compass’ high standards and elevated services.”

Compass added 543 principal agents organically and about 2,375 principal agents through acquisitions of Latter & Blum and Parks Real Estate during the second quarter of 2024, the firm reported in quarterly earnings.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson