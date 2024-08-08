Team lead Frank Polsinello said eXp Realty’s commissions and benefits “fit the bill perfectly” for the team’s needs. The team was ranked No. 16 for RE/MAX Canada this year.

Leo Pareja

The Toronto-based Polsinello Team has moved from RE/MAX to eXp Realty, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

The team, which is led by co-owners Frank and Brandon Polsinello, encompasses 25 agents who closed 218 transactions totaling $213 million in sales volume in 2023.

The Polsinello Team is based in York and serves the greater Toronto region, including Simcoe, Durham and Toronto. This year, the team was ranked No. 16 out of all RE/MAX Canada teams.

Frank Polsinello

“The Polsinello Team’s commitment to excellence is reflected in the 845 5-star reviews they currently have on Google,” Leo Pareja, eXp Realty’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to support them as they further build their business and focus on growing their team.”

EXp’s services and benefits were a big draw for the team, Frank Polsinello said.

“Finding a brokerage that offered more in terms of commissions and benefits was our top priority and eXp Realty fit the bill perfectly,” Frank Polsinello said in a statement. “EXp just has the best package of services and benefits for our team and that was what was most important to us. We are very conscious of what’s best for our agents. The idea of a retirement fund and revenue share made a huge difference in our decision.”

Nadia Habib

Senior Vice President of Growth in Canada Nadia Habib also said the team’s core values seem to match eXp’s.

“I am incredibly proud to welcome this exceptional team to eXp Realty Canada,” Habib said in a statement. “Their talent, dedication and innovative spirit will undoubtedly elevate our collective success and reinforce our commitment to excellence in real estate.”

eXp Realty
