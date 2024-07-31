Compass brought in $1.7 billion in revenue between April and June, and managed to add thousands of real estate agents to its ranks, according to Q2 earnings released Wednesday.

Uncertainty in the housing market has failed to slow down Compass this year, with a new earnings report showing the brokerage’s revenue, transactions and agent count all made significant gains in the second quarter — results CEO Robert Reffkin describes as the company’s best-ever performance.

In an earnings report Wednesday, Compass revealed it brought in $1.7 billion in revenue between April and June. That’s a 14 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2023. The company attributed the higher revenue to an 11.4 percent increase in transactions — a number the brokerage achieved even though, the report notes, “transactions declined by 3.3 percent for the entire residential real estate market.”

The jump in revenue also helped Compass turn a profit of $20.7 million during Q2 — a turnaround from the $47.8 million net loss the company suffered during the same period a year earlier.

The new report also shows that at the end of the second quarter, Compass had a total of 16,997 principal agents. That’s up considerably from the 13,698 it had at the end of Q2 2023. The company notes that it added “543 principal agents organically and approximately 2,375 principal agents from the acquisitions of Latter & Blum and Parks Real Estate in Q2 2024.”

In a call with investors Wednesday afternoon, Reffkin described Q2 by saying “we had the best performance we ever had as a company.” In the report, he added that he was “particularly pleased” with the company’s latest financial results.

“Capitalizing on the structural advantages created by our end-to-end proprietary technology platform, national scale, top agent network and exclusive inventory, we have positioned Compass for what we believe will be significant upside when the market begins to recover,” Reffkin said in the report.

In addition to revenue and transactions, the report further shows that Compass experienced free cash flow of $40.4 million in the second quarter. That’s significant because Compass has a long-stated goal of becoming free cash flow positive. The company originally believed it would hit that target last year but, amid a tough market, ultimately missed. However, Q2 is the second consecutive quarter Compass has managed to have positive free cash flow, suggesting it may be on track to hit its goal this year.

Heading into Wednesday’s earnings report, Compass shares were trading in the mid $4 range. That was down slightly for the day and up slightly for the week. But it was up significantly — about 24 percent — from where shares were at the beginning of the year.

Shares fluctuated, but trended up in after hours trading following the publication of Wednesday’s earnings report.

Compass last reported earnings in May. At the time, it revealed that it earned $1.05 billion in revenue between January and March. That number represented a 10 percent jump compared to the first quarter of 2023. In the May report, Compass attributed the higher Q1 revenue to a 7.1 percent increase in transactions.

Update: This story was updated after publication with additional information from Compass’ earnings report, and with information from the company’s investor call.

