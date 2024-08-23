Compass agents have united to launch BDG Partners, a full-service team based in Nashville, Tennessee, with the addition of real estate veteran Grant Hammond, the firm announced.

Compass agents have united to launch BDG Partners, a leading luxury group based in Nashville, Tennessee, with the addition of real estate veteran Grant Hammond, HousingWire reported on Thursday.

Led by Hammond, owner and president of Metropolitan Brokers, along with Tennessee-based Compass agents Brandon Knox and Darin Cunningham, the team has committed to “build, develop and guide” client success and satisfaction.

“As I embark on the next stage of my career, it’s more important than ever to surround myself with people who want to help drive positive change for real estate professionals and consumers,” Hammond said in a statement. “I chose to join Brandon and Darin at Compass because I believe we can be better together and build the most formidable real estate team in the southeastern United States.”

BDG Partners announced on Wednesday that the team collectively closed 6,500 transactions, totaling over $2.85 billion in sales volume.

“All of us have individually been the motivator for our respective teams, driving them forward,” Knox said in a statement.

According to HousingWire, Hammond has served on various committees at Greater Nashville, while Knox and Cunningham previously led The Knox Team and The Cunningham Team. The Knox team was ranked as the No.18 small team in Tennessee on the 2024 RealTrends Verified’s City Rankings, with $45.8 million in sales volume in 2023.

“Now we can be motivated by one another and chase a massive goal that is bigger than any of us could accomplish alone while catering to the unique needs of the clients we serve, Knox said.”

BDG Partners will operate out of Compass’ Green Hills and Midtown offices. The team currently has over $350 million in active and pending listings.

“We are honored that Grant, Brandon and Darin have chosen to form and grow their new team at Compass,” Kristy Hairston, the Compass regional vice president overseeing Tennessee, said in a statement. “They embody the spirit of homegrown leadership and community service, and we’re excited to see them grow their business with us.”

Since entering Tennessee in 2018, Compass has made significant moves, including a merger with Parks Real Estate earlier this year, bringing a team of 1,500 agents.