The move follows a public rift between the CEO of Tesla and the maker of ChatGPT. Musk had previously been paying rent for OpenAI’s headquarters.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The artificial intelligence company OpenAI has left its long-time office space in San Francisco after a rift with tech billionaire Elon Musk led him to stop paying for the firm’s rent, according to news reports.

The company behind ChatGPT vacated its 37,100-square-foot space in the Pioneer Building in the city’s Mission District, according to The Real Deal.

The change comes after a public split between Musk, who owns X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, and OpenAI over a dispute about the latter’s alleged profit motive.

Musk sued OpenAI in February, alleging that the ChatGPT-maker put profit over the public good. In the complaint, Musk said that he paid for OpenAI’s rental costs.

According to Musk’s complaint, he was OpenAI’s largest financial backer, contributing over $44 million in its first five years.

“He leased OpenAI, Inc.’s office space in the Pioneer Building in San Francisco, paid its monthly overhead expenses, and even though he stepped down from the Board on February 21, 2018, he nevertheless continued to make regular contributions to OpenAI, Inc. until September 14, 2020,” the complaint said. “It is fair to say that without Musk’s involvement, backing, and substantial supportive efforts, there would have been no OpenAI, Inc.”

The Pioneer Building was also previously home to Musk’s neurotech company, Neuralink, before Musk relocated that firm to Fremont amid his ongoing detachment from San Francisco.

Musk, who is also CEO of the automaker Tesla, has relocated multiple businesses out of California and the Bay Area. His social media company, X, is leaving San Francisco for Texas. 

Musk is also using X as the platform for his own new artificial intelligence service, xAI.

Email Taylor Anderson

websites
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×