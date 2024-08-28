The first season of the hit reality series featuring agents from Ryan Serhant’s brokerage dropped on Netflix two months ago. A release date for the second season was not immediately made public.

SERHANT. CEO Ryan Serhant has seemingly wowed viewers and studio executives again with his latest real estate reality TV series Owning Manhattan, with Netflix renewing the show for a second season, Variety reported Tuesday.

Season 1 set the scene for the stakes at the still-green firm, as Serhant sought to prove his worth as a CEO and demonstrate that he could lead a luxury firm to success in a competitive city already full of successful real estate brokerages.

Season 1 dropped on Netflix on June 28, 2024 and included eight episodes. A timeline for filming or the release date of Season 2 has not yet been announced.

Upon the first season’s release, the show spent one week on Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV (English) rankings. It also made the streaming platform’s Top 10 TV in 30 countries and spent two weeks in its Top 10 TV in the United States list.

Serhant said that the show helped drive agents and clients alike to want to work with SERHANT.

“I’ll admit, it was nerve-wracking before Owning Manhattan premiered — there was so much more at stake putting SERHANT. out there to such a massive, global audience like Netflix has,” Serhant said in an email to Inman.

“But the feedback has been incredible, not only from fans — but also from clients who want to buy and sell with us. We saw an insane amount of social traffic and website traffic increase — more agents than ever reaching out to join our firm, and a massive increase of sellers wanting to list with us. Season 2 is going to be bigger and better than ever.”

The drama in Season 1 centered on the firm’s struggle to sell the crown jewel of Extell Development’s Central Park Tower, a trophy penthouse that first asked $250 million and subsequently saw a price cut to $195 million. About a month after Owning Manhattan aired, the penthouse was removed from the market.

Another notable penthouse that was highlighted on the show was one at the 36-unit Jardim building in Chelsea. That apartment was rented by rapper Bad Bunny for $150,000 a month (and highlighted on the series, although the celebrity was not named) and then sold for $15 million in May.

The announcement of Owning Manhattan’s renewal comes on the heels of the announcement that The Agency’s reality TV series, Buying Beverly Hills, would not be renewed for a third season. That show, which also aired on Netflix, followed The Agency’s new and seasoned agents as they navigated the Beverly Hills luxury real estate market, including CEO Mauricio Umansky and his real estate agent daughters Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky.

Netflix also recently announced a new spinoff in the Selling Sunset collection (which has also included Selling the OC and Selling Tampa) called Selling the City, which will be set in New York City and feature agents from Douglas Elliman. Agents from the New York-headquartered firm have also been featured in Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York and Million Dollar Listing LA.

