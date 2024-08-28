Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This week, Inman contributor Chris Drayer asked the provocative question on everybody’s mind: Is speed to lead dead? His argument? In a time of intense competition and changing consumer perceptions, the hottest lead isn’t always the best one.

Subsequently, a lawsuit filed against Realtor.com parent company Move and the National Association of Realtors calls into question whether those paid leads are really all they’re cracked up to be in the first place.

It’s kind of hard to know how to generate, capture and nurture leads into clients these days, but what’s your take? Which matters more: Speed to lead or relationship-building? Are you focusing on paid leads or getting up close and personal with your SOI? Do you find it easier to talk commission with a virtual stranger or with the folks you know best? What’s your plan for maximizing opportunities in the months to come? Let us know below:

We'll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.