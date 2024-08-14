Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

The heat is on, and a lot of people are getting geared up, stressed out and hunkered down in preparation for the Aug. 17 deadline for the implementation of terms of NAR’s commission suit settlement. Hopefully, at this point, you’ve got your paperwork on point; your buyer and seller consultations polished; and your mindset elevated so that you can answer questions for colleagues, mentees and clients.

We know you’ve got big feelings, and we want to give you a place to vent anonymously: Tell us what’s on your mind this week. Are there things you’re still confused about? Concerned about? Angry about? Is your broker a big help, and is your association a source of helpful information? Where are you getting clarity, and what are the sources of ongoing confusion? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.