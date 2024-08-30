Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Realtors file suit against Move, NAR over ‘fake leads’ scheme

Eight Realtors are seeking class action status in their lawsuit against Realtor.com for allegedly selling unvetted and fraudulent buyer and seller leads. This is the third lawsuit against Realtor.com and parent company Move over its lead gen business.

New forms aim to sidestep NAR settlement, law professor warns

In a new report, University of Buffalo contracts law professor Tanya Monestier details ways in which contracts allow buyer agents to collect more compensation than agreed-to with the buyer.

DOJ takes aim at RealPage rent-pricing algorithm in antitrust suit

“Americans should not have to pay more in rent because a company has found a new way to scheme with landlords to break the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

Be very demure, very mindful of viral social media micro-trends

Trainer Rachael Hite breaks down the latest viral TikTok trend and gives guidance on whether real estate agents should hop on the bandwagon.

With confusion around the new commission rules, compliance expert Summer Goralik unpacks whether listing agents should verify signed buyer-broker agreements before showing a property.

