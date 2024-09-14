From wire fraud to cybercrime to personal safety, this Realtor Safety Month it’s a good idea to ask the question, “How safe are you, really?”

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: From wire fraud to cybercrime to personal safety, this Realtor Safety Month it’s a good idea to ask the question, How safe are you, really?

Real estate agents like to think of themselves as steady under pressure, but what would you do if you came face to face with a crime in progress? That’s what happened to a Las Vegas agent recently, and it became one of our most-read stories of the week (for good reason. Click through, and get all the details on this one.)

When Albie Vas, an agent with Keller Williams Las Vegas stopped by a vacant home in Spring Valley — a town roughly two miles west of the Strip — in order to fill up his client’s pool, he didn’t realize he’d soon put his nerve to the test and stumble upon a crime in progress.

“I called 911. I said, ‘Hey this guy is actively breaking into my listing.’”

Police, including a K9 officer, arrested the suspect and discovered the truck he was driving had been stolen about two weeks earlier. As for Vas’ client? She increased his commission as a reward for his heroics.

It’s Realtor Safety Month, a great time to evaluate (or reevaluate) your processes and habits to improve your personal safety, secure your office and your clients’ property, and get up to date on digital and cybersecurity strategies. Fortunately, our Inman contributors have all the insights you need to CYA.

Beyond crime and punishment, Rachael Hite writes, don’t forget to take care of yourself physically, mentally and even spiritually so that you’re ready for whatever comes your way and able to secure your professional legacy.

Worrying won’t keep you safe, security expert Robert Siciliano writes. However, clear-eyed assessment of potential risk factors and common-sense precautions just might.

Find out how to lead with safety in every transaction and protect buyers, sellers, FSBOs and yourself from crime with security specialist Tracey Hawkins.

On the eve of Realtor Safety Month, safety expert Tracey Hawkins shares strong reminders to keep safety top of mind.

Are we working to live or living to work? Rachael Hite says you have to safeguard your mind, body and spirit to build a professional legacy that lasts.

Christy Murdock is a writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. Connect with Writing Real Estate on Instagram and subscribe to the weekly roundup, The Ketchup.