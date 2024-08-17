NAR buckles up for a new legal brouhaha as Michigan agents and brokers head to court over “compulsory” Realtor membership to access the MLS after removing “guaranteed broker commission.”

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: NAR buckles up for a new legal brouhaha as Michigan agents and brokers head to court over “compulsory” Realtor membership to access the MLS after removing “guaranteed broker commission.”

The March settlement by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in the commission lawsuit cases sparked a wave of outrage among real estate professionals, expressed in overheated social media posts and frustrated op-eds.

As frustration mounted with the sometimes confusing rollout of rule changes and paperwork, agents and brokers actively sought to push back against what they perceived as an unfair resolution.

In one of the bigger understatements of recent days, the American Real Estate Association (AREA), the upstart trade group headed by NYC agent Jason Haber and The Agency founder Mauricio Umansky, announced its tiered membership plan this week, aiming to offer an alternative to NAR because there is a “lot of dissatisfaction with the status quo,” according to Haber.

EXTRA: American Real Estate Association debuts membership program

Coincidentally, we also heard from NAR’s interim chief Nykia Wright for the very first time this week. She defended the settlement and encouraged aggravated Realtors to bring their criticisms in-house to avoid “confusing consumers” and help NAR “be the best organization [it] can be.”

EXTRA: NAR interim CEO: Settlement was ‘unequivocally’ the right move

No doubt you’re used to hearing about legal wrangling between consumers and the industry by now. Well, it seems some Realtors are taking a page out of that playbook, airing their grievances in the courtroom:

Michigan agents and brokers sue NAR due to antitrust settlement by Andrea V. Brambila

Three Michigan real estate professionals have filed a class-action antitrust lawsuit against national, state and local Realtor associations challenging the requirement that they must belong to the trade groups to access the local multiple listing service.

The two brokers and an agent filed the suit after the National Association of Realtors came to a proposed settlement of multiple antitrust lawsuits, whose rule changes the pros say will harm agents, brokers and consumers.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, and names NAR, the Michigan Association of Realtors, the Grosse Pointe Board of Realtors, the Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors, the North Oakland County Board of Realtors, and Michigan’s largest MLS, Realcomp II, as defendants. The filing accuses them of civil conspiracy, economic coercion and unfair restraint of trade in violation of the federal Sherman Antitrust Act and the Michigan Antitrust Reform Act.

EXTRA: A brave new world awaits the real estate industry. Are you prepared?

While Michigan Realtors vent their frustration in court and AREA adds new names to its membership roster, everybody else is just out here trying to get paid post-Aug. 17. Fortunately, from optimal mindset to practical strategies, we’re hearing from industry leaders in this week’s Download, offering insight into game-changing tech, compensation plans and new ways to prepare for the road ahead.

Why a buyer agreement alone won’t get you paid

With a comprehensive compensation plan in hand, Windermere Real Estate’s Cassie Walker Johnson writes, you’ll comply with the new buyer representation regulations and ensure you close with a check in hand.

Tech companies that could smooth out a rough 2024

In what’s turning out to be a pivotal year for real estate, a few software companies have emerged to speed up search, improve internal operations, build custom apps, improve sales skills and more, Inman tech expert Craig Rowe writes.

BHGRE’s Ginger Wilcox on how to build resilience that hits home

Renovations don’t just apply to your home, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate president Ginger Wilcox writes. They can also apply to your professional and personal endeavors.

Sue Yannaccone: It’s time for agents to seize the moment

President and CEO of Anywhere Brands Sue Yannaccone offers advice and perspective for the professional changes ahead.

EXTRA: Redfin CEO says ‘change is good’ in blog about commissions

Christy Murdock is a writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. Connect with Writing Real Estate on Instagram and subscribe to the weekly roundup, The Ketchup.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×