No one wants to die at their desk, and in a perfect world no one should die at their desk, but unfortunately, that’s what happened in the death of Denise Prudhomme, 60, who signed into a Wells Fargo in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday, Aug. 16, and never clocked out.

Last week’s column for Labor Day garnered some angry comments. How dare I suggest that we find more efficient ways to sell consumers homes, so efficient to the point that we could do it part-time and leave our schedules open for loved ones, hobbies or even diversifying into other income sources.

This week, we will not only circle back around to some frustrated comments but also address the elephant in the room: The idea that work shouldn’t be all-consuming, and it also shouldn’t be so dangerous that the positives (income) outweigh the negatives (your personal well-being and safety).

September is Realtor Safety Month, but honestly shouldn’t every month be Safety Month? Here are some things you need to keep in mind to safeguard your body, mind and spirit — on the job and while trying to live your best life.

Safeguard your body

In real estate, you work with the public, and the public is not always trustworthy or safe to be around. I’ve written numerous stories on safety, and the message is ridiculously clear and easy to follow.

Communicate your schedule and routines, especially your regular route to and from the office. Ask your office how they monitor security and how they ensure the building is safe during work hours and empty when the building is closed. Use safety tools and applications to boost your access to help in emergencies. Screen prospects and clients for potential dangers. Stay aware of your surroundings Plan carefully and reduce risk wherever possible. Don’t show remote vacant homes or property or host open houses by yourself. Take your own car. Learn self-defense

There is no sale, no commission, no referral worth putting yourself in danger for. Your life and well-being are worth more than risky sales tactics or prospecting recommendations that put your physical body at risk.

Door knocking and cold calling can quickly expose you to unpredictable circumstances that can put you in contact with individuals who have no intentions of purchasing or selling a home but do have the potential to harm you. Trust your instincts, and if it doesn’t seem right or feel safe, it’s a non-negotiable.

Safeguard your mind

I think one of the hardest things about this business is the human factor. There is stress in transaction management, high-stakes negotiations, an unpredictable schedule, inconsistent income and maintaining a customer satisfaction baseline.

If you are abusing alcohol to cope or want to cry under your desk regularly, this career is not worth it. Go find something else. If the business of sales and customer service excites and refills your cup, then you are in the right place, but make sure not to put work ahead of your personal obligations, like kids’ birthday parties. No working through vacations or being on your phone while your partner tries to tell you about their day.

These are all skills you have to nurture and master to safeguard your mind from negativity and potentially life-shortening stress.

Safeguard your spirit

The idea that community, homes, investments, building lasting relationships and helping others build generational wealth are good for everyone is at the heart of real estate. It’s the idea that the American dream is for everyone.

I see many agents struggle with issues of safety in two areas: They are not grounded in what their personal values are and have a hard time dealing with the ethical issues that are brought up over and over again in business, or they are living paycheck to paycheck and feel defeated by comparison to others because of poor self-worth and poor leadership.

This area is dangerous because when agents are in this place, they don’t safeguard their bodies, and they make poor choices in the name of collecting income. The agent, the industry and the consumer suffer all the way around.

Make sure that if you work in real estate, you are connected to your personal values, your faith (if that works for you) and your mission. This career demands structure and purpose, and if you struggle to define that for yourself, then your spirit and energy to do this job well are in danger. You have to believe in yourself and why you are here.

One last thing

I tried to find out more information about Denise. I wanted to know what her life was like outside of Wells Fargo. Was she in Rotary? Did she have a dog? Who was her favorite band? Did she have missed calls from loved ones looking for her? Did she have a hobby? Did she volunteer? What was her legacy beyond this horrible story? What kind of friend was she?

I wanted to know who she was as a person in life, not as a neglected corporate worker in death.

I couldn’t find anything. Here is what I do know: At age 60, she has a lot in common with many of the real estate professionals in our industry because the average agent is a woman and about 55.

In my search, I realized that in 1982, the year I was born, she was around the age of 18, and life was ahead of her. Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” was in the top 10 songs on the radio, and if she liked movies, she probably went and saw An Officer and a Gentleman and ET.

Denise had her whole life ahead of her, and I hope her life was good and she got to do some of the things she wanted to do. I’m sure it was never her aspiration to pass away in a cubicle working for a large bank.

Friends, I cannot stress this enough: You work your job to satisfy your expenses and needs, but you are not your job. Your worth is way more important than that.

Go build a legacy that counts.

